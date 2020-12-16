To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Westmoreland Funeral Home
I worked with Sheila. She was a kind person and will be missed. Prayers for her family and friends in the coming days.
Brenda Warren
January 17, 2021
Sheila was a kind and joyous lady. She was a co worker of mine in which I talked with daily. We called it our daily Sheila talks. My entire Liberty Home Care Staff from Whiteville NC truly loved working with her and she offered her kindness to all. She will be missed so much. Prayers to her family and her friends for comfort in the coming days.
Sheila Faulk
January 16, 2021
Praying for peace and comfort. She was so sweet and she loves her kids and husband and mom and family dearly. She is a angel now.
Amanda James
December 17, 2020
I am going to miss to greatly she was my best friend. Fly high and Rest In Peace my Friend
Catina Lewis
December 17, 2020
send love and prayers to McKayla and the rest of the family.