Shirley Greer Burleson Robinson



January 8, 1935 - October 30, 2020



Shirley Greer Burleson Robinson, 85, of the Pleasant Gardens Community, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Burleson. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Burleson family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 1, 2020.