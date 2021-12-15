Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steve Lynn Noe
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Steve Lynn Noe

February 4, 1951 - December 10, 2021

Steve Lynn Noe, 70, of Marion, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Charles F. George VA Medical Center in Asheville.

Steve was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late Richard Noe and Cecilia Brown Noe, on February 4, 1951. He was married to his wife of fifty years, Beatrice Kay Rodatz Noe. Steve served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam conflict. He was a member of Victory Temple Full Gospel Church in Nebo. Steve loved to sing and play his guitar. He was a tinkerer who had a knack for fixing things. He was a member of the NRA. Steve had a love for flowers and enjoyed bringing them home. He loved his family and will always be remembered.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Hicks and Brenda Wallace; and two brothers, Freddie and Gary Noe.

He is survived by his wife, Kay Noe of the home; a daughter, Stefanie Noe of Greensboro, N.C.; a son, Derrick Noe of Newton, N.C.; a sister, Cathy Tolley and husband, Mark of Whitsett, N.C.; two grandsons, Ethan and Elijah Noe of Melbourne, FL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Victory Temple Gospel Church in Nebo, NC. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Noe family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.


Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our prayers and sympathy are with you at this very difficult time. Please let us know if we can doing anything for your family.
Jeff, Jan, & Mary Welker
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results