Steve Lynn Noe
February 4, 1951 - December 10, 2021
Steve Lynn Noe, 70, of Marion, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Charles F. George VA Medical Center in Asheville.
Steve was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late Richard Noe and Cecilia Brown Noe, on February 4, 1951. He was married to his wife of fifty years, Beatrice Kay Rodatz Noe. Steve served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam conflict. He was a member of Victory Temple Full Gospel Church in Nebo. Steve loved to sing and play his guitar. He was a tinkerer who had a knack for fixing things. He was a member of the NRA. Steve had a love for flowers and enjoyed bringing them home. He loved his family and will always be remembered.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Hicks and Brenda Wallace; and two brothers, Freddie and Gary Noe.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Noe of the home; a daughter, Stefanie Noe of Greensboro, N.C.; a son, Derrick Noe of Newton, N.C.; a sister, Cathy Tolley and husband, Mark of Whitsett, N.C.; two grandsons, Ethan and Elijah Noe of Melbourne, FL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Victory Temple Gospel Church in Nebo, NC. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
