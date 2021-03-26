Susan Terrell McElfresh
June 30, 1947 - March 24, 2021
Susan Terrell McElfresh, 73, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, peacefully at her home, with her loving family at her bedside.
Susan was born June 30, 1947, in Elkin, to the late Malvern Hill Terrell and Mary Elizabeth Harris Terrell. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Old Fort and worked at Eckerd Drugs, until her retirement. She was also a member of Christian Women's Club. Susan was an avid reader and friendly to everyone. She was very devoted to her grandchildren and family and will be sorely missed.
Those left behind to cherish Susan's memory are her beloved husband, Larry McElfresh; two children, Matthew Browne (Michelle) of Gastonia and Wendi Browne (Doug McCraw) of Marion; three grandchildren, Noah Browne (Brienna Wright), Griffin Evans and Victoria Browne; three great-grandchildren, Charlie, Zach and McKenna; and one sister, Anne Raines of Old Fort.
Service to celebrate Susan's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Susan's memory are asked to consider Day One Animal Rescue, Inc., 1101 Baldwin Ave., Marion, NC 28752.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 26, 2021.