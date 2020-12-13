Menu
Ted Obie Lowery
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC
Ted Obie Lowery

April 6, 1937 - December 11, 2020

Ted Obie Lowery, 83, of Marion, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Ted was born April 6, 1937 in McDowell County, to the late Robert Joe Lowery and Marion Mamie McKinney. Before his decline in health, he worked at Tultex and also enjoyed working outdoors. He loved going to church and always looked forward to Sunday's. When he was in better health, he enjoyed walking around town and talking to people. Ted especially loved his family and was very devoted to them. He was a very genuine man and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Cecil Lowery, Fred Lowery and Vernon Lowery; his sisters, Violet Penley and Cora Moore; and his half brother, Sam Lowery.

Those left behind to cherish Ted's memory are his beloved wife of 57 years, Grace Stulls Lowery; three daughters, Tammy Mullikin (Calvin) of Marion, Marita Hallyburton (Marty) of Morganton, and Vickie Mann (Robert) of Dysartsville; sister, Lucille Smith of Marion; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren with twins on the way; and a number of nieces and nephews in Marion, Newland, Big Stone Gap, Richmond, Clinch Cove, Va., and Texas.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, at McDowell Memorial Park. A graveside service to celebrate Ted's life will follow at 3 p.m., at the cemetery with Dr. Tom Walker officiating. In the family's care and concern for others, they ask all who attend to please wear a mask and social distance. Ted will lie-in-state from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13 at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Ted's memory are asked to consider Care Partners Hospice & Palliative Care McDowell, P.O. Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.

Westmoreland Funeral Home

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street P.O. Box 247, Marion, NC
Dec
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
McDowell Memorial Park
327 Memorial Park Road, Marion, NC
Dec
14
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
McDowell Memorial Park
327 Memorial Park Road, Marion, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He will surely be missed,out of the 13 yrs I've worked for the city,he always spoked to me and always had a smile I will be praying for the family and all,may God send His precious Love and peace upon you.
John duncan
December 14, 2020
