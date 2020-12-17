Teddy "Ted" J. Loftis
March 17, 1960 - December 14, 2020
Teddy "Ted" J. Loftis, age 60, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at his residence.
The son of Joseph and Christine Martin Loftis of Marion, North Carolina, he was born in McDowell County, North Carolina on March 17, 1960. He was preceded in death by one son, Staff Sgt. T.J. Loftis, who passed away on February 29, 2016.
A veteran of the United States Army, Ted is survived by, in addition to his parents, three children, Virginia Lee Loftis, Joseph Mark Loftis and Crystal Ann Loftis; one stepdaughter, Kimberly Williams; and three brothers, James E. Loftis, Michael W. Loftis (Trudy) and Timothy W. Loftis (Janie). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Alecia Newman, Steven Blake Loftis and Austin Wills; two great-grandchildren, Adaline and Archer Newman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Ted's life will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at First Free Will Baptist Church in Marion with Pastor Brian Bird officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Loftis family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 17, 2020.