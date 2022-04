Thomas Raymond Perkins



December 24, 1944 - January 1, 2022



Thomas Raymond Perkins, 77, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. He spent many years as a diesel mechanic working on tractors. He is survived by his wife, Janice Hager Perkins. Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Perkins family.



Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 4, 2022.