Thomas Michael Salyer Jr.
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Thomas Michael Salyer Jr.

April 13, 1971 - September 21, 2021

Thomas Michael Salyer Jr., 47, of Morganton, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Vidant Hospice in Greenville, North Carolina.

He was born in Burke County, on April 13, 1971, to Thomas "Mike" Salyer, Sr. and Debra Silver. Thomas enjoyed listening to different types of music. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. He had a nickname for each of his many friends. Thomas will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Anthony Salyer.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandfather, Jason Salyer; a nephew, John Salyer; and numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. A private interment will be held at Pinnacle United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Skill Creations, 101 Stephens Drive, Morganton, North Carolina 28655.

Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Salyer family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Sep
29
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
