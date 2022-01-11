Travis Bryon Good
May 2, 1974 - January 8, 2022
Travis Bryon Good, age 47, of Nebo, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Hospice House of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City.
Travis was born in Grace Hospital, in Morganton, to Terry and Lynn Good on May 2, 1974. Travis was a lifelong member of Cross Memorial Baptist Church, a graduate of McDowell High School, and a former employee of Ethan Allen Corporation with 20 years of service. He was a recent graduate of McDowell Technical Community College with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Computer Integrated Machining where he was on the Dean's list. He was a very talented artist and welder. Travis was a person of deep faith who loved God, loved his family and loved his friends. If Travis was your friend, you were truly blessed. He loved nature and spending time outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Christian Good, who was the love of his life; a sister, Jennifer Hawkins and husband, Dusty; a special niece, Hailey; and his paternal grandmother, Sarah Good, all of Nebo.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Reid "Buck" Good, Jr.; and his maternal grandparents, Edward and Evelyn Rhinehart.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, January 12, in the Chapel of Beams Funeral Home in Marion.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m., prior to the service. Interment will be private for the family at McDowell Memorial Park immediately following the service.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials in memory of Travis may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Road, Forest City, NC 28043.
Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Good family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 11, 2022.