Tyler Ray LoweryAugust 22, 1994 - November 16, 2020On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, Tyler Ray Lowery, son, brother, grandson, and nephew, passed away suddenly at the age of 26.Born Aug. 22, 1994, Tyler was a native of Rutherfordton, and attended R-S Central High School. At R-S Central, he was a gifted and hardworking athlete, starting as the varsity long snapper all four years and was also the starting middle linebacker for his junior and senior years. A key member of the wrestling team, Tyler lettered every year and was recognized as All-Conference his sophomore and senior years.Since graduating high school, Tyler worked at Rumbling Bald Resort, as well as Forest City Honda and was beloved by his colleagues and clients for his charm, quick sense of humor, and his genuinely warm and contagious smile. Beyond what he did on the field in high school or working within the community, Tyler will be forever remembered as a fiercely loyal and dedicated friend.A graveside service will be held to celebrate his life, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Marion at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21. Service will be officiated by Larry Guffey. The family requests that everyone wear a face covering and observe social distancing.Tyler will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Scott and Angela Lowery; girlfriend, Katrina Lombard and her daughter, Madi; sisters, Lexie Lowery and Morgan Lowery Shronts; brother-in-law, Paul Shronts; paternal grandparents, Ray and Glenda Lowery; maternal grandparents, Bill and Brenda Morgan; aunt and uncle, Lynn and Rick Young; cousin and cousins' daughter, Trever Austin and Kennedy Austin; dogs, Apollo and Sasha; and his extended family and dear friends, whom are too numerous to count.The family asks that memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to New Hope Community Church of Asheville, earmarked for "New Hope Life Recovery," an outreach ministry led by family member, Olen McKinney and his wife, Desiree.Crowe's Mortuary and Crematory