Veona M. McHone
Veona M. McHone

Veona W. McHone passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. She doesn't hurt anymore and is watching us from heaven.

We are respecting her wishes. She said the church is for the living and doesn't want to have a formal church service. She donated her body to science.

We will have a celebration of life service later when we can safely hug, cry, and reflect on her life and how it touched us. Many knew her as "Mama Vee."

In lieu of flowers, etc., please consider giving to your local Hospice. Novant Health Hospice did a great job. She was home Wednesday thru Monday, so she had time with her cats and us. Glenn A. Kiser Hospice made sure she was comfortable until the end.

She is survived by her son, Dan McHone and husband, Paul Turner, of Salisbury; daughter, Donna Arnold and husband, Gary Arnold, of Marion; and grandson, Willie Arnold and wife, Emma Arnold, of Lititz, Pa.

Carolina Cremation

www.carolinacremation.com
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 4, 2020.
