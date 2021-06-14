Vernon Worley
December 24, 1928 - June 11, 2021
On the evening of Friday, June 11, 2021, Vernon Worley shed the chains of this life and entered his eternal rest.
He was born December 24, 1928, to Henry Worley and Sylvanie Buckner Worley. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Myrtle Baker, Winston Worley, Duran Worley, Burder Worley, Nan Wright and Alton Worley. Also preceding him were his son-in-law, Jerry Hunter; grandchildren, LeSha E. Worley, Lillian LeSha Worley, Baby Arrowood, Areole and Noelle Moore; and one great-granddaughter, Hannah Bright.
Left to cherish his memory are his faithful wife and helpmate of nearly 72 years, Juanita Sprinkle Worley; children, Lester Worley (Sara), Carolyn Hunter, Verna Arrowood (John), Joyce Brown (Robert), Sandra Basney (Steve), Mary Laws (Ricky), Henry Worley (Brenda) and Charlotte Moore (Jeff); twenty grandchildren; fifty-six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mae Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a good faithful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great-grandfather.
Vernon was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church for about 79 years after accepting Christ as his Savior under the Pastorate of Rev. George Anderson. His testimony was that Jesus told him to "take up thy cross and follow me." Vernon retired after more than 30 years from NCDOT, but was a farmer at heart. Those who knew him could affirm there was never a harder working man! He could repair any piece of equipment and always had two weeks of work planned that he wanted finished yesterday. Vernon continued to farm until his deteriorating health circumvented his best efforts.
A service to celebrate the life of Vernon was scheduled for Monday, June 14, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Zion Hill Baptist Church with his pastor, Dr. Tom Walker, Rev. Victor Worley and Rev. Jason Bright officiating. Interment was planned to follow in the church cemetery. The family planned to receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the church, one hour prior to the service.
Flowers are acceptable, or a contribution to The Gideons International is appreciated, P.O. Box 1166, Marion, North Carolina 28752 or at www.gideons.org
