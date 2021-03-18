Menu
Vicy Juanita Myers Gaddy
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC
Vicy Juanita Myers Gaddy

October 19, 1925 - March 16, 2021

Vicy Juanita Myers Gaddy, 95, of Nebo, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Hospice of Carolina Foothills, in Forest City.

Mrs. Gaddy was born Oct. 19, 1925, in McDowell County, to the late John Thomas Myers and Agnes Holcombe Myers.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sidney Robert Gaddy Sr.; son, James Leslie Gaddy; and four siblings, William Myers, Glenn Myers (Myrtle), Herbert "Hub" Myers (Sally) and Dorothy "Dot" Harris (Harley).

Those left behind to cherish Mrs. Gaddy's memory are two children, Anita Diane Gaddy of Marion and Sidney R. Gaddy Jr. (Carolyn), of Nebo; daughter-in-law, Helen Gaddy of Nebo; three grandchildren, Carolyn Jane Gaddy Barnette (Tim), Jennifer Diane Phillips (Sam) and Heather Marie Gaddy (fiancé, Richie Ford); three great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Kaysie and Kamden Phillips; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 20, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A funeral service to celebrate Mrs. Gaddy's life will follow at 11 a.m., with the Revs. Doug Carpenter and Timothy Macon officiating. Interment will follow the service at McDowell Memorial Park.

Westmoreland Funeral Home

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory
198 South Main Street, Marion, NC
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory
198 South Main Street, Marion, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Westmoreland Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
