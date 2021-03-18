Vicy Juanita Myers GaddyOctober 19, 1925 - March 16, 2021Vicy Juanita Myers Gaddy, 95, of Nebo, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Hospice of Carolina Foothills, in Forest City.Mrs. Gaddy was born Oct. 19, 1925, in McDowell County, to the late John Thomas Myers and Agnes Holcombe Myers.In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sidney Robert Gaddy Sr.; son, James Leslie Gaddy; and four siblings, William Myers, Glenn Myers (Myrtle), Herbert "Hub" Myers (Sally) and Dorothy "Dot" Harris (Harley).Those left behind to cherish Mrs. Gaddy's memory are two children, Anita Diane Gaddy of Marion and Sidney R. Gaddy Jr. (Carolyn), of Nebo; daughter-in-law, Helen Gaddy of Nebo; three grandchildren, Carolyn Jane Gaddy Barnette (Tim), Jennifer Diane Phillips (Sam) and Heather Marie Gaddy (fiancé, Richie Ford); three great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Kaysie and Kamden Phillips; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 20, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A funeral service to celebrate Mrs. Gaddy's life will follow at 11 a.m., with the Revs. Doug Carpenter and Timothy Macon officiating. Interment will follow the service at McDowell Memorial Park.Westmoreland Funeral Home