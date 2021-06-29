Wayne Davis
March 31, 1959 - June 26, 2021
Mr. Wayne Davis, age 62, following a brief illness, unexpectedly made that wonderful cross over into Heaven at 2:51 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Iredell Health System in Statesville, North Carolina. Born in Thomasville, North Carolina on March 31, 1959, he was the son of the late Carol and Ruth Black Davis.
Following 44 years, Wayne retired from Baxter Healthcare, and was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He had a passion for water skiing and enjoyed taking his family and friends out on Lake James in his 1988 Ski Nautique Boat, which other than his family, he adored. Wayne was attending Sugar Hill Baptist Church.
Left to cherish all the loving and amazing memories are his wife of 27 years, Donna Pittman Davis; one daughter, Laura Davis Pittman (Jeff); two grandchildren, Brantley Wayne Pittman and Everleigh Pittman; one brother, Phillip Davis (Kay); one sister, Vicki Biggerstaff (Mike); and two nieces, Dr. Melody Wrench (Ben) and Katie Davis. Wayne is also survived by his life long friends, Jeff Rumfelt and Bo Loftis; and numerous other friends he had met along his journey.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Sugar Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Robinson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the church, two hours prior to the service.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Wayne's memory are asked to consider, Sugar Hill Baptist Church, 657 Mud Cut Road, Marion, North Carolina 28752.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Davis family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 29, 2021.