William "Willie" Mace
William "Willie" Mace

William "Willie" Mace, 66, of Marion, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the Mace family.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 10, 2021.
Rest in peace Willie! All your neighbors on sixth Street will surely miss you!!! The way you would always slow down and wave at us as you drove by and give us that great big smile and hello! Love and prayers going up for the family!
Diane Brooks
Friend
October 11, 2021
