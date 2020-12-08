William "Bill" Eads MillerDecember 6, 2020William "Bill" Eads Miller, 88, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Trinity Village in Hickory.Bill was born in Washington, D.C., April 1932, to the late Russell P. Miller and wife, Katherine Barr Miller.He was a graduate of Herndon High School, Va., and attended Bridgewater College, Va. He served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.He retired in 1987 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Suitland, Md., as a computer room coordinator in the National Environmental Satellite Service (NESS) with 34 years of service to the U.S. Government. After his retirement, he and his wife moved to the Bethlehem Community in Alexander County. There they celebrated their 25th year wedding anniversary at Grace Baptist Church in 1993 and recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary this year.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only brother, Russell P. Miller Jr.He is survived by his wife, Edith Eloise Marlowe Miller, formerly of Marion; brother-in-law, Henry Ingram of Spruce Pine; and nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m., in the chapel if Hickory Funeral Home. Bill will lie in state from 12:30 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Pastor Bruce Marlowe will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery located at 7500 NC-127 in Taylorsville, in Southern Alexander County.Hickory Funeral Home