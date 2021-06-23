Willie Swan MorganWillie Swan Morgan, 89, formerly of Glenwood, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021.Her bright smile and mischievous personality would light up a room. She will be missed by all who knew her. She never met a stranger and had the ability to find fun in everything she did.Willie was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse "J.B." Bryon Morgan Jr.; parents, Joseph Harvey Swan and Hattie Cable Swan; and sister and brothers, Helen Greene, Robert Harold Swan and James Swan.She is survived by her sister, Ruby Scates; three children; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, Glenwood school classmates and friends.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, in Knoxville, Tenn.Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel & Crematory