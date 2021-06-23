Menu
Willie Swan Morgan
Willie Swan Morgan

Willie Swan Morgan, 89, formerly of Glenwood, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Her bright smile and mischievous personality would light up a room. She will be missed by all who knew her. She never met a stranger and had the ability to find fun in everything she did.

Willie was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse "J.B." Bryon Morgan Jr.; parents, Joseph Harvey Swan and Hattie Cable Swan; and sister and brothers, Helen Greene, Robert Harold Swan and James Swan.

She is survived by her sister, Ruby Scates; three children; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, Glenwood school classmates and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel & Crematory

www.gentrygriffey.com
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Knoxville, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel - Knoxville
I pray the Lord sends you peace & comfort at this difficult time as only he can. Love ya guys.
Jodi Handley
Work
June 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss Sandy & Jeff.
Ken Hawkes
Work
June 22, 2021
Sandy, Jeff, and Susan,. So sorry to hear about your sweet mother's passing! She was such a sweet, caring, smiling, and friendly woman! You all were so fortunate to have such great parents! Praying for you and your families!
Lee Ann Johnson
Friend
June 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Pam Ricketts
Friend
June 22, 2021
