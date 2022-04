Renee Armstrong

Renee Kathleen Stadler Armstrong of Kennesaw, GA went to be with her Lord on March 11, 2022. She was at home surrounded by her family. Renee was born on June 5, 1970 in Heidelberg, Germany while her father was stationed there in the Army. Her parents moved to Lancaster, PA and that's... Read More

