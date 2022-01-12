Al Aman

As he looked up on a cloudless, windless, sweltering day from a field in South Dakota, a young Al Aman saw a contrail following a small, silver glint off the fuselage of an Air Force jet. "It must be so much cooler up there", he thought. That's gotta be a better way to live. Indeed it was. Before he touched the face of God on 27 December 2021, Al found that better way.

He worked hard to finish schooling in South Dakota and from the University of Washington transitioned into the U.S. Air Force. He found that cooler place, flying hundreds of hours in the Reconnaissance version of the F-4 Phantom, thousands of hours in the F-111, traveled the world and had many exciting, and some frightening air adventures. He advanced to become Chief of a USAF fighter test branch at the grade of Lt Col.

Al fathered four children, married twice, and retired to Missoula. He was active in the Five Valleys Accordion Association, AA, the Western Montana Military Officers Association and several Fighter Wing Associations. Quick with a smile and a laugh, Al had friends across the country. Regular gym visits, hunting, skiing and motorcycle riding were his favorite pastimes. He loved people. "I've lived a wonderful life" he said many times towards the end, and left us with a void that can never be filled. We mourn his passing but, taking our cue from his positive outlook on life, are grateful for having had him in our lives. We'll miss you, Al. He was 81.