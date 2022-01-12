Menu
Al Aman

Al Aman

As he looked up on a cloudless, windless, sweltering day from a field in South Dakota, a young Al Aman saw a contrail following a small, silver glint off the fuselage of an Air Force jet. "It must be so much cooler up there", he thought. That's gotta be a better way to live. Indeed it was. Before he touched the face of God on 27 December 2021, Al found that better way.

He worked hard to finish schooling in South Dakota and from the University of Washington transitioned into the U.S. Air Force. He found that cooler place, flying hundreds of hours in the Reconnaissance version of the F-4 Phantom, thousands of hours in the F-111, traveled the world and had many exciting, and some frightening air adventures. He advanced to become Chief of a USAF fighter test branch at the grade of Lt Col.

Al fathered four children, married twice, and retired to Missoula. He was active in the Five Valleys Accordion Association, AA, the Western Montana Military Officers Association and several Fighter Wing Associations. Quick with a smile and a laugh, Al had friends across the country. Regular gym visits, hunting, skiing and motorcycle riding were his favorite pastimes. He loved people. "I've lived a wonderful life" he said many times towards the end, and left us with a void that can never be filled. We mourn his passing but, taking our cue from his positive outlook on life, are grateful for having had him in our lives. We'll miss you, Al. He was 81.



Published by Missoulian on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Great guy, and an inspiration to the younger troops. Hope he is playing the squeeze box in heaven.
Richard W. Paasch
Friend
January 18, 2022
My deepest sympathy to Al's family. I just recently got to know Al and his brother Dennis at the 20FWA reunion this past September. I found Al to be a good natured and friendly man with a great sense of humor. I wish I knew him earlier. Al looked happy to be at the reunion and I thank Dennis for making that happen.
Gino Passaro
Friend
January 15, 2022
I will really miss my dad, his understanding, compassion and humorous way of looking at things will always be with me RIP dad you are dearly loved, Erin
John and Erin Stroud (Aman)
January 15, 2022
Al and I were in the 77th TFS (20th TFW) at Upper Heyford at the same time (1971-74). He was one of the good guys. RIP. Our condolences to his family on their loss.
Tom Giles
Other
January 15, 2022
Al was one of my F-111 instructors in the RTU at Mtn Home AFB. I remember his joviality and how he fit the image of the classic fighter pilot. Thank you for your service, Al, and may fair winds carry you on your flight West.
Ellis Sharadin
Other
January 14, 2022
Al was my initial Instructor Pilot in the F-111A, we shared a joy of flight and I will never forget him or the lessons he taught me. It was an awesome time meeting him and talking again at the 20th FW Reunion in Colorado Springs last September.
Calvin Johnson
Work
January 14, 2022
Al Aman was my first F-111 Instructor in 1970. He was one of the guys I really forward to meeting again during various reunions. May he rest in peace. He is missed.
Steve Homoki
January 14, 2022
Served with Al at Upper Heyford. A Great fighter Pilot and Officer. Prayers for his family. RIP.
John S Runph
January 14, 2022
A truly good guy. He will be missed.
Cal Campbell
Friend
January 14, 2022
Al Aman was one of those special people who knew how to count his blessings so that he always greeted everyone with a smile & every situation with a positive attitude in good times & bad. I am proud to have served our country with him & will always remember how he found ways for us to have fun in our work. I offer my prayers to his family to adjust to his absence with loving grief that soon evolves to boundless pleasant memories. His happy spirit will always strengthen our joy of being his friend.
Malcolm B. "Mac" Armstrong, Lt General, USAF (Ret)
Work
January 14, 2022
William G. Benn
January 14, 2022
We offer our deepest condolences on the loss of a sweet and kind man. We loved Al as a father. He was always thoughtful and concerned. Best neighbors, that turned into a very special friendship. Wonderful memories we will cherish. Our prayers are with you, and the family.
Kim & Leanne Callantine
January 13, 2022
Col. Aman, The F-4 Phantom II Society salutes you for your service and sacrifices in the defense of these United States of America. Steve Billings, Vice-president F-4 Phantom II Society
Steve Billings
Other
January 13, 2022
We are so, so sorry for your loss. While Al was President of the 20th Fighter Wing Association I, as Secretary, had daily conversations with him. He had a way of making what seemed to me a difficult situation into something we ended up laughing about. He always had time to stop and chat with everyone. Always with a smile. We will miss Al. All the best to the family.
Ron and Lynda Obernier
Friend
January 12, 2022
On sincerest condolences on your loss. Al´s daily visits and opportunities to visit as he traveled through the neighborhood will be missed. We are great full for his service to our nation. Our thoughts and prays are with you. If we can help let us know!
Don and Laurel Fields
Friend
January 12, 2022
