Alan Anthony Goddard

Alan was born and raised in Butte, Montana and grew up in the heydays of Butte's big copper boom. He proudly served his country in the army; and traveled the world afterwards. Alan landed back in Butte, as a young man, and became Butte's Chairman of Drama/Dance. He was an accomplished folklorist and told stories. So, it follows that Alan wrote and directed plays for theaters in Butte, Helena, Virginia City, Phillipsburg, and Missoula. Also during this time, he hosted a KBO radio show, was a columnist for the Montana Standard and contributed to the "Butte Heritage Cookbook"; all of which made him a beloved citizen. Alan was one of the original founders of Butte's Art's Council, the Butte Theater Workshop, the Butte Film Forum, and The Butte Historical Society, which was instrumental in saving many of the beautiful buildings in Butte. He fought hard to save Columbia Gardens and Meaderville, and lamented the loss. Alan also was an original architect of the Butte/Silver Bow Public Archives (1st in the northwest!) By midlife, Alan earned his teaching certificate and went on to teach high school English, Drama and Debate. He excelled in this endeavor and was beloved and revered by his students, many of who kept in touch with him through-out his life. In retirement, he volunteered his time to assist special needs students when he wasn't conquering the bridge tables at the Senior Citizen Center or hanging out at the Roxy. Recently, Alan was recognized for 9 years of Foster Grandparent Program service by Governor Steve Bullock. He instilled an appreciation of art, literature, and history in us all. His originality and free spirit were unmeasurable and inexhaustible. Alan will be greatly missed by his family, wide circle of friends and acquaintances, who sometimes wish he'd been rich instead of so funny and good looking. Rest in peace dear Alan.