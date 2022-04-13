Alan Lee Grotbo

Alan Lee Grotbo died April 6, 2022, at his home in Missoula, Montana. Alan was born on February 10, 1960, in Philipsburg to Hokon and Viola "Jimmie" Grotbo, graduated from Granite High School (class of '79'), and then served in the US Coast Guard. After completion of his military service, he joined an older brother's logging company, Midnight Harvesting, where he excelled as a feller for several years. He worked several years for Pierce Flooring in Missoula before retiring in early 2022.

Alan met his perfect match during a Halloween party and married Beverly "Bev" McAnally on September 20, 1986. Alan and Bev had one daughter, Deidre. The threesome enjoyed camping, four-wheeling, hunting, and exploring their favorite stomping grounds near Maxville and P-burg, Montana. Many terror-filled boulder-hopping trips were made into the Flint Creek Mountains just to see where that old mining road would end.

Alan enjoyed cooking with his wood-chip smoker-barbeque grill and his special recipe for chili which he provided at the bi-annual family reunions. He was always happy to lend a helping hand where his many skills were welcomed. His dog training skills earned him the moniker of "dog whisperer" among his siblings.

Alan was preceded in death by his wife Bev, her parents, and his parents. He is survived by his daughter Deidre, son-in-law Darko Zganjer and granddaughter Danica; seven siblings: Roger and Rosie Grotbo, Roland and Anne Grotbo, Gary and Anne Morrison, Jim and Donna Haacke, Oran and Chris Grotbo, Terry and Lorrie Grotbo and Myles and GG Grotbo and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service, officiated by Fr. Michael Drury, will be held at 11:00 on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula. Condolences may be sent to gardencityfh.com