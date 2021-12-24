Menu
Alan Benjamin Gunter

Alan Benjamin Gunter was born May 20, 1999 to Mary Hickman and Danny Flint. In 2005 Diane Gunter adopted Allen with his two siblings, Daniel and Kaitie. Allen was a hard working loving person that would give to others without a second thought. He was a wonderful brother to Mandy, Bradley, Matthew, Daniel, Katie, Lawrence, Zak, Jack and Emily, and the best son a mother could have. Although our hearts are broken, we are at peace knowing he is in the loving arms of our heavenly father, and family members that have gone before him. Until we meet again Allen, rainbow love forever.


Published by Missoulian on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Diane and family. I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers to you during this difficult time.
Coral Beck
December 25, 2021
Know that the same sweetness he exuded is now watching over you all. I send you my love and sincere condolences in this time of great loss---Peg
Peg Long
Friend
December 25, 2021
