Albert R Ward

Al Ward began the next phase of his journey on Tuesday, Dec. 7th, 2021 when he passed away at the age of 75.

A Pennsylvanian by birth and a proud native of Oil City, Al spent the last 40 years of his life in Missoula, Montana. A constant seeker, his life-long quest for wisdom and happiness brought him not only across the country, but also saw him dive deeply into a variety of hobbies.

The first in his family to go to college, Al graduated from Hobart after serving as a captain of the football team. A dedicated athlete, he could often be found playing handball on his lunch breaks later in life. In Montana, skiing also became a passion, and he cherished his yearly backcountry trips in Canada with friends.

After college, Al accomplished his childhood dream of becoming a doctor. He received his MD from Boston University in 1972 and did his residency at the University of Rochester. A practicing radiologist for the bulk of his professional career, Al was a partner at Missoula Radiology for over 20 years.

Although he enjoyed his career, especially the patients he helped and the close friends he made, Al's truer interests often laid outside the hospital. While he was not overly religious, he loved exploring various spiritual traditions. From Baha'i to Catholicism, Al was truly open to all, eventually finding his closest fit in Buddhism. An avid collector of books, Al's shelves were overflowing with Buddhist literature. He also loved art, and his walls were always full of paintings, pictures and other pieces he either created or bought at local markets.

Al will be missed daily by his two sons Ryan and Blake Ward and Blake's wife Anne. He will live on in his grandchildren Grace, Maggie and Charlie (Blake).

Above everything, Al was kind to all who crossed his path, a true "gentle" man. The next time you are getting Dairy Queen or ordering a chocolate shake – both his favorites – take a bite and think of him, then buy one for the person behind you. It would be a great way to honor a man who gave as much as he could to those around him.