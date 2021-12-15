Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albert R. Ward

Albert R Ward

Al Ward began the next phase of his journey on Tuesday, Dec. 7th, 2021 when he passed away at the age of 75.

A Pennsylvanian by birth and a proud native of Oil City, Al spent the last 40 years of his life in Missoula, Montana. A constant seeker, his life-long quest for wisdom and happiness brought him not only across the country, but also saw him dive deeply into a variety of hobbies.

The first in his family to go to college, Al graduated from Hobart after serving as a captain of the football team. A dedicated athlete, he could often be found playing handball on his lunch breaks later in life. In Montana, skiing also became a passion, and he cherished his yearly backcountry trips in Canada with friends.

After college, Al accomplished his childhood dream of becoming a doctor. He received his MD from Boston University in 1972 and did his residency at the University of Rochester. A practicing radiologist for the bulk of his professional career, Al was a partner at Missoula Radiology for over 20 years.

Although he enjoyed his career, especially the patients he helped and the close friends he made, Al's truer interests often laid outside the hospital. While he was not overly religious, he loved exploring various spiritual traditions. From Baha'i to Catholicism, Al was truly open to all, eventually finding his closest fit in Buddhism. An avid collector of books, Al's shelves were overflowing with Buddhist literature. He also loved art, and his walls were always full of paintings, pictures and other pieces he either created or bought at local markets.

Al will be missed daily by his two sons Ryan and Blake Ward and Blake's wife Anne. He will live on in his grandchildren Grace, Maggie and Charlie (Blake).

Above everything, Al was kind to all who crossed his path, a true "gentle" man. The next time you are getting Dairy Queen or ordering a chocolate shake – both his favorites – take a bite and think of him, then buy one for the person behind you. It would be a great way to honor a man who gave as much as he could to those around him.


Published by Missoulian on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I only now learned of Al's death as I was looking at the obituaries. When we get older, that becomes a normal thing to do. I have fond memories of the times that Don and I spent with your Dad and your Mom, skiing and spending time at Swan Lake. I remember his hospitality and gentle spirit. He was so happy to catch the big trout at Swan Lake. He will be remembered fondly by me. I lost Don 12 years ago, but he lives on in my heart, as I am sure your Dad will also. God bless, Doris Nordstrom
Doris Nordstrom
Friend
January 20, 2022
I will miss this gentle yet support soul forever. I am so grateful for the time our paths crossed. With much love and respect I remember his spirit animal.
Sheila
Friend
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results