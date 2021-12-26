Albert "Al" Yonovitz, PhD

a Giant, Dies at 74

It wasn't only that Al Yonovitz had an imposing physical presence that made him a giant, it was also that Al was an intellectual giant. Al was a professor, an acoustician, an electrical engineer, an audiologist, a forensic acoustics expert witness, a gifted writer, and a powerful speaker. Most of all, Al was a dedicated mentor to hundreds of students, and dear friend to countless throughout the world. Al's students called him "Dr. Al." At home he was called "THE AL."

Al was born on June 30, 1947 to Sam and Minnie (nee Roth) Yonovitz in Loraine, Ohio. Al passed away on December 16, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, Missoula, Montana. Al was 74 years of age.

Al received his Bachelor of Science (1969) from Kent State University, in Kent, Ohio. (He was actually walking across campus during the Kent State Shootings in May, 1970).

Al received both his MA in Audiology/Hearing Science, Speech and Language Science and Psychological Acoustics (1972) and his PhD in Physiological and Psychological Acoustics (1973) from the University of Connecticut at Storrs, Connecticut. Al was 26 when he received his PhD. During the time he was studying, he held two positions simultaneously in Connecticut. The first position was Research Assistant for the United States Naval Submarine Base, Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, Auditory Branch. The second position was Director, Training Resource Center, Mansfield Training School, Electronic Prosthesis Laboratory.

Immediately upon receiving his PhD in 1973, Al began his career as an Associate Professor at the Speech and Hearing Institute, Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Concurrently with this appointment, Al also held a number of Associate Professor positions: College of Education, University of Houston; Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Houston; Department of Otorhinolaryngology and Communicative Sciences, Baylor College of Medicine; School of Public Health, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston; and the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. During his time in Texas, Al further served as consultant to the Veterans Administration Hospital for the Department of Audiology and Speech Pathology, and the Department of Psychiatry. He was a consultant to the Richmond State School, Multi-handicapped (Deaf-Blind).

In 1988, Al took a sabbatical as a Visiting Professor to the University of Southampton, England. The next year, in 1989, Al accepted the position of Associate Professor and American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) Program Director in the Department of Communication Disorders, Conley Speech and Hearing Center, at the University of Maine.

In 1992, Al was invited as a Visiting Scientist to the Menzies School of Health Research in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia. For three years he travelled between the University of Maine and the Menzies School of Health Research before accepting the position as Head of the Ear Health and Education Unit, Hearing Scientist, at the Menzies School of Health Research. In 1995, Al moved to the Northern Territory, Australia. He maintained his Honorary Appointment, Senior Research Staff, with the Menzies School of Health Research throughout his life.

In addition to his ongoing appointment at the Menzies School of Health Research, Al was also the District Manager for Australian Hearing in the Northern Territory. He provided audiologic testing for the Northern Territory Health Service. Al was dedicated to hearing health, especially for Aboriginal Australians and Torres Strait Islanders for whom middle ear disease is concomitant with hearing loss. With colleagues and students, he researched and wrote extensively about middle ear disease and hearing loss. He often flew to the Tiwi Islands to perform audiologic testing and gather research data. Al presented his research findings in scholarly journals and at conferences. If another topic was brought up, Al would joke, "Yes, but what does that have to do with hearing?!"

During his last several years in Australia, Al taught in the Psychology Department at Charles Darwin University. He was the Research Champion for the School of Health Sciences as well as the Honors Coordinator.

In 2006, in an international search by the University of Montana, Al accepted the position of Founding Chair, Professor, and ASHA Program Director for the new Department of Communicative Sciences and Disorders. He also provided Leadership Consultation for the Children's Hearing Conservation Program in Montana and provided Research Facilitation for the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education and Human Sciences.

In 1987, while in Texas, Al met Herbert Joe. Al and Herb had an instant connection and a lifelong friendship resulting in the business partnership Yonovitz & Joe, LLP. This special partnership lasted 34 years. Al and Herb were forensic audio, acoustic, and video experts. They often went to jails and prisons to record voices for forensic comparisons. Many of their cases were high-profile cases, such as the Acoustic Analysis of Branch Davidian Tape Recordings (Waco, Texas) and the State of Florida vs. George Zimmerman case. Just a few of their cases also included: Federal Bureau of Investigation; Drug Enforcement Administration; US Customs; Internal Revenue Service; Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; ABC; CNN; Pennzoil Oil Company; and numerous Federal, State, District, and Civil courts. Even when Al was living in Australia, he would make frequent trips back to the U.S. to testify as a forensic audio expert witness. Al, along with Herb, attended his last Daubert Hearing and Trial in El Paso, Texas in October, 2021.

Al had 55 publications in peer-reviewed journals, with 12 more presently in final preparation and in review. He had over 250 presentations at professional conferences and conventions. Al presented his and his students' work both nationally and internationally. Nationally, Al mainly presented his research at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), the Acoustical Society of American (ASA), the American Academy of Audiology (AAA), and more recently, at the Entomological Society of America (ESA). Internationally, Al presented in Mexico, Australia, Finland, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, Denmark, South Africa, Thailand, India, Greece, and China. When presenting internationally, Al would often say, "Well, we're already halfway around the world, we might as well just continue all the way around the world." Al was an exceptionally gifted, prolific, powerful and persuasive, writer and speaker.

Al was a grant writer and received at least 70 grants and awards to fund his research and conference attendance with students. Some of the grants and awards were large, especially for the aetiology, treatment and prevention of Aboriginal otitis media and for advancing Indigenous literacy with support for hearing disability. Other awards were smaller, but allowed Al to transport students to conferences and conventions to present their work. Early on in Al's career, he had a Dodge van dubbed, "The Sky Blue Minimal Van" which he used to transport students to conferences. "Sky Blue" described the color of the van, but "Minimal" described the fact that the van ran on minimal fumes. The van was famous for the long-horn antlers attached to the front.

Al is mostly remembered as a master mentor. Research (with the accent on the second syllable) was his life. Engaging others with research, and promoting their learning and inquisitiveness, was his life. Although "The Sky Blue Minimal Van" morphed to other vehicles during Al's lifetime, the objective was always the same – research and then present at conferences and conventions. Students piled into the van to attend and present. Al's mentoring of his students is his greatest legacy. His mentoring resulted in 12 Theses (Honors), 47 Theses (Masters), 27 Capstone Projects, and 11 PhD dissertations. Al loved his students, and his students loved him. He is remembered for his dedication to research and his students' successes. Al spent many long nights working at his lab with students. His last PhD student was Silas Smith.

Concerning his mentorship of Bert Evans, Al said, "We chased, with a scientific method, some of the most complex problems in auditory work." Al was honored to mentor Bernard Harris, the first black astronaut to walk in space, Patrick Scott as the Young Territory Australian of the Year, and Krishantha Silva and Rita Brandborg in their studies at the University of Montana. Al was passionate and proud of all of his students. He stepped aside and gave all the glory to each and every one of them.

Al held a U.S. patent on a Personal Noise Monitoring System. Al was an expert electrical engineer. He designed a microprocessor-based audiometer for Grason-Stadler and also was able to fix televisions, vacuums, washing machines, and dryers in the home. Al could fix anything electronic. He was also a remote control airplane hobbyist.

On a personal note, Al attended Woodstock in 1969. One of his former students called Al a "Yippie Hippie." Al sported a "fro" and long sideburns. That was his signature "look." In his later years, a passerby, said, "Oh, my goodness, it's Albert Einstein!" It was actually Albert Yonovitz.

Al was a deeply devoted family man. He always said, "It's never too late to have a happy childhood." And he did provide a "happy childhood" to his family by surprising them with a mariachi band at a party or a violinist at a gathering. Al loved to give his family gifts and experiences. Whenever a "world" was near a conference, Al made sure that his family attended that world – Disney World, Dream World, Sea World. All the "worlds" were attended. Al was amazingly generous. He received great joy from surprising people. Al, himself, did not want gifts. He preferred to give gifts and experiences to others. When he received a continual subscription at Christmastime for Silicon Chip, an electronics magazine from Australia from his in-laws Charles and Diane Dold, Al would repeatedly say, "This is the only gift I've ever really liked." Al used ideas in this magazine as the basis for some of his experiments and research.

Al and students presented "The hearing ability of the cricket" at the Entomological Society of America in 2017. Al was very interested in hearing from the human world, the animal world, the insect world, and the plant world. Crickets have their eardrums on their kneecaps. When Al suggested that the cricket research could be continued in his home laboratory, the response was an unequivocal "no."

Al loved animals. In early days, Lakey, the goat, was driven every day, with her head sticking out of the roof of the car, to the Houston lab. Eventually, Lakey had to be banned from the lab because she kept munching on the electrical cables. Al had a monkey named, "Nicodemus." In more recent times, Mary and Violet, small Chiweenies, who have been hospice ambassadors with Partners in Home Care, gave Al much comfort.

In 1989, distinguished James Jerger, the founding Father of the American Academy of Audiology wrote, "Al is one of the most original thinkers it has been my privilege to know in this discipline. He brings to teaching and research both a solid grounding in science and a willingness to explore the untrodden path. As a result his publications have gained him the respect of his peers both nationally and internationally. His work in binaural hearing, and the binaural advantage, is a case in point. As teacher and mentor Al has guided a number of younger investigators into productive research careers. His knowledge, experience, and innovative spirit have been instrumental in strengthening the scientific basis of our field." Being described as an original thinker has continued throughout Al's lifetime. Al looked at life differently; he was inquisitive, he questioned, and he always pursued questions in his research until they were resolved.

Besides saying, "It's never too late to have a happy childhood," Al also said, "Be generous with your time and your money." Al was immensely generous with his time and his money. He will be remembered for his great generosity and his mentorship.

Thank you to all the hospital staff at Providence St. Patrick Hospital and all at Partners in Home Care for the considerate and kind caring. It is so much appreciated.

As former student April Edmonds from Australia wrote, "The world has just gotten a little less vibrant, and the sun will not shine as bright without Al in the world with us."

Al leaves behind his wife, Nancy Dold; his siblings, David Yonovitz (Linda Lowe) and Karen Yonovitz (Jeffrey Blatter); his son, Joshua Yonovitz (Arielle); four step-daughters – Krista Riccioni, (Marcus), Rebecca Blaesing, Holly Holtz (Jim), and Emmeline Talbot, as well as family member Jessiah Mayer. He also leaves behind his devoted students, and his business partner Herbert Joe.

Bless you, Dr. Al, "THE AL," the master mentor. It is so difficult to go forward without you in our lives. We are eternally grateful that you were here with us. We raise you up. We exalt your existence. You have made the world a better place. Thank you for your generosity, your time, your kindness, and your love. You will continue to be a giant.

A Celebration of Life is planned for mid-January, 2022.