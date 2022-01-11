Alice Rose Finley Hewankorn

Niarada – Alice Rose Finley Hewankorn, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022 at her home. She was born in a Tipi on March 7, 1927 in Elmo, Montana to Sakali and Mary Susan (Amos) Finley.

She attended Ursuline School, Elmo School and graduated from Thompson Falls High School and later received a Bachelor's degree in Language. She was also a certified Audiologist. She married Charles Hewankorn in 1948.

Alice was a highly fluent speaker of her native Ksanka language. She was employed by the Kootenai Culture Committee as a consultant from 1998 until her death. Her knowledge of the Ksanka language and culture was invaluable to the program and is irreplaceable. Known as the family matriarch, she was always loved and will be missed by all. She was always passing on her knowledge and great wisdom with her story telling from her earlier years. She used to say that she wished we could return to the old ways and now she can. Part of her cultural knowledge and story telling was captured in the many books, including the Ksanka dictionary, which she authored in collaboration with the Kootenai Cultural Committee.

She enjoyed tanning hides, beading, bingo, blackjack, stickgame and drying meat.

She is preceded in death by her husband Chief Charles Hewankorn, daughters Charlotte Mae Hewankorn and Linda Rae Hewankorn; sons, LaVerne C. Hewankorn, Leland J. Hewankorn and grandson Don Collins III and great – grandson LCPL Dashane Hewankorn.

She is survived by her son Levi (Bonnie), daughter Rosalee Roberson, grandchildren Mary Sue Hewankorn(Ken), Shannon Hewankorn, Jerime Roberson, Sheri Baker, Jilessa Roberson, Celeste Hewankorn, Thomas (TJ) Hewankorn, Charleen Hewankorn, Ashley Hewankorn, Kim Hewankorn and LaVerne Hewankorn, Jr. and his sisters and families; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews and countless friends. "Broken Chain – "We didn't know that morning that God would call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we can't see you, you are always on our side. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again." ----Author unknown

There will be a Wake beginning on Saturday evening, January 8, 2022 with a Rosary at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 followed a Funeral service on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.

