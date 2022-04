Allen Robert Ray

Ronan - Allen Robert Ray, 74, passed away last August near Ronan. A member of the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, he served in the US Army before returning to the area where he has made his home the majority of his life.

He is survived by his sister Shirley Lewis of Oklahoma.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am Tuesday, June 29th at St.

Ignatius Catholic Cemetery where military honors will be presented.