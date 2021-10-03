Alma (Beth) Elizabeth King Perkins

Alma (Beth) Elizabeth King Perkins beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Monday, September 20th, 2021 in Arizona City, AZ.

Beth was born to Clarence and Notra King on April 16, 1938 in Humboldt KS.

On October 1, 1955 she married Melvin (Mel) Dean Perkins, they had 3 daughters. They lived and worked in the Humboldt and Iola KS area. In 1971 Mel's work brought the family to Metaline Falls, WA. In 1973 they moved to Missoula, MT and raised their family there. In 1997 Mel retired and they became "snowbirds". The couple was active in the Good Sam and Escapees RV Clubs. They spent most winters in Arizona and summers hosting at Charles Waters National Forest Campground in Montana until the couple built their home in Arizona City AZ. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

In February 2010 Mel passed away, Beth stayed in Arizona enjoying a bit of traveling, visits from loved ones and keeping up with folks on Facebook. Beth loved animals, she always had a dog and adopted a wild desert kitten that she found and had for many years. She enjoyed reading, volunteering at the library, she loved Star Trek, made the best popcorn and was super sassy! She will be remembered for speaking her mind, sometimes with just a "look" as well as her beautiful smile and genuine laugh.

The last few years Beth fought cancer with courage, grace and humor. She was in the loving care of her daughter and son in-law, Kay & Loren Pellant. She passed away with loved ones around her. As per their wishes, Mel and Beth's ashes will be combined and spread together in the places they loved most.

Beth is survived by daughters Connie Howell, Kay Pellant and Vickie Knudson. Grandchildren Theodore (TJ) Brady, Katie Brady, Elizabeth Harding and Nichole Bastian. Great grandchildren Jaydence Ross, Mickey Lem, Morgan Lem, Camilla Bastian, & Joseph Harding.