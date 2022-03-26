Alyce Jean Jenkins (Durrant)

Surrounded by family and with her dog by her side, Alyce Jean Jenkins (Durrant), 84 of Missoula, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2022, the first day of spring. On December 21, 1937, the first day of winter, Alyce was born to Mary and Russell Durrant in Missoula, MT. Alyce was the middle child, of five siblings and was a loving, devoted sister and daughter from the start. The Durrant family never had much, but the love they had for one another and their Montana heritage made them one of Missoula's richest families.

Alyce married Russell (Russ) Jenkins in 1955, and they lived in Eugene, Oregon, then Great Falls, MT before settling in the family home in the Target Range area of Missoula. They were blessed with five children; however, their daughter Peggy Sue was taken by leukemia, at the age four. This heartbreak weighed heavily on Alyce's life, but with a strong faith in God, the support of her family and friends, she endured.

After moving back home to Missoula in 1968, Alyce and Russ built a home on Mount Avenue where they would raise their kids, and care for multiple family pets. Alyce worked hard as a stay at home mom, providing for the family, baking bread, pies, and rolls weekly. Produce from the garden helped feed the family year around. She was a wonderful cook, and the generational recipes she mastered from those before her will live on with her heirs for generations to come.

Alyce was through and through, a Montana Girl. She was raised in a fishing family, and loved the outdoors. Many a summer vacation was spent camping out on the Madison River with family. She loved spending time at "The Cabin" in the Swan. She was an incredible chef on the old wood cookstove, mastering homemade buttermilk pancakes, and fried brookies for the entire family, while always remembering to share leftovers with the camp robbers. Alyce was adept at turning a variety of wild game into cabin delicacy. Many priceless memories were made at the cabin with Alyce and her family, particularly her nine grandchildren, whom she invested many weekends teaching them how to appreciate the "old days."

Alyce divorced in 1996, but lived a full life at the family home until autumn of 2021. Alyce had a strong Montana work ethic, and kept an immaculate home, and impeccable yard. She continued gardening, even without the benefit of the child labor, who had grown and left the nest. Additionally, she worked for many years in Missoula, and Hamilton, as a private elementary school teacher. Alyce loved hosting holiday dinners for her now large family of children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and spouses. She was an ardent Griz and Lady Griz fan, and enjoyed many games at the fieldhouse, or rooting for the Griz at her sister's home.

She was preceded in death by daughter Peggy Sue Jenkins, brothers Kenny and Gene Durrant, her parents, and in-laws, Gert and Gene Anderson.

Survivors include sister Barbara (Greg) Smith of Missoula, MT, brother Walter Durrant of Missoula, MT, daughter Joni McCann of Atlanta, GA (Megan & Mia), son Ken Jenkins of Missoula, MT (Julie & Carissa, Melissa, and Conner), son Jim Jenkins of Belgrade, MT (Sandy & Briana, Alicia, and Skyla), son Mike Jenkins of Missoula, MT (Kathi & Sara, Scott, Tim) (Renee & Reed and Hunter). Great Grandchildren include Mia, Louie, Grady, Charlie, Carina, and Hayden, with more to come.

Relative to her last years, Alyce was so grateful for helping hands, and company provided by family, friends, neighbors, and folks she did not even know. She would want to say thank you again.

The legacy Alyce leaves behind is expansive, but foremost is her big, kind, loving heart. Her kind heart and Montana resiliency will undoubtedly live on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be missed.

A service will be held in Alyce's honor on Thursday, March 31st, at 11AM, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 800 South Ave W. in Missoula.