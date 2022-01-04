Rev. Andrew L. Maddock, S.J.

Father Andrew (Drew) Maddock, S.J., retired pastor of historic St. Ignatius Mission, St. Ignatius, Montana, Sacred Heart, Arlee, and St. John Berchmans, Jocko, on the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribe's reservation, died December 15, 2021, at Sacred Heart Jesuit Center, Los Gatos, California. He was 78 years old and a Jesuit for 59 years.

He was born July 28, 1943, in Tacoma and graduated from Bellarmine Preparatory School in 1961. He entered the Jesuit novitiate at Sheridan, Oregon as a Jesuit Brother in 1962. He was trained as a carpenter and welder and joined the Jesuit Brothers construction crew in 1966. Based at the novitiate, the crew went around to Jesuit schools and parishes in the then Oregon Province renovating old buildings and constructing new ones. When the crew disbanded in 1970, he served as catechist and custodian of St. Francis Church, Missoula and later taught religion at Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, 1978-1981.

Discerning a call to the priesthood, Father Maddock made his theological studies at the Jesuit School of Theology, Berkeley, California and was ordained a priest in Spokane in 1985. He taught religion at Seattle Prep, 1986-1993, and then went into parish ministry, a work that would occupy him the rest of his active years. He was pastor of Immaculate Conception Church, Fairbanks, Alaska 1993-1998, the Coeur d'Alene Sacred Heart Mission, DeSmet, Idaho 1998-2001, and St. Ignatius Mission, St. Ignatius Montana on the Flathead Reservation, 2001-2017. True to his original training, Fr. Drew headed up rebuilding and remodeling projections in every parish he served. He retired to Sacred Heart Jesuit Center, in Los Gatos, CA. for a ministry of prayer in 2017.

Father Maddock is survived by his brothers, Deacon George, of Glenwood IL, David, and Mark, both of Federal Way WA. Funeral will be on January 5th, 2022, at St. Ignatius Mission, 300 Beartrack Ave, St. Ignatius at 11 am with a Rosary the evening before at 8 pm. Burial will be at Mount St. Michaels in Spokane at a later date.