Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anne Niggles Wodrich

Anne Niggles Wodrich

It is with overwhelming sadness that we share the passing of Anne Niggles Wodrich, age 73, of Huson, Montana. While in the loving embrace of her husband, Anne passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, Montana.

Anne, originally of Mount Vernon, Ohio grew up in a wonderful small community where she was valedictorian of her 1965 graduating class at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic High School. She graduated from the University of Dayton in 1969 with a Bachelors of Science degree in Medical Technology. It was here that she met the love of her life and husband of 50 years, Bill Wodrich.

Anne was most recognizable by having one of the most beautiful, infectious and loving smiles. Her smile grew even larger upon the birth of her three sons, whom she loved and raised with every ounce of her passion. In addition to her husband, Anne is survived by her three sons: Michael (Helena) of Seattle, Washington, Thomas (Erika) of Lakeland, Florida, and Brian (Elizabeth) of Eagle, Colorado. Anne was also blessed with five beloved granddaughters, whom she treasured and cherished to no end: Ella, Ava, Catrin, Madison and Harper Wodrich. Anne's tremendous acts of kindness, patience and love is seen through each of these girls who will forever miss her loving embrace.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Isabel Niggles of Mount Vernon, Ohio.

A Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 7th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Frenchtown, Montana, at 11:00 am followed by a reception. The family kindly asks in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children, The Marianist Mission in Dayton, Ohio or the charity of your choice.

"Every Day Is A Gift" ~ Anne Pauline Niggles Wodrich


Published by Missoulian from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
7
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Frenchtown, MT
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My deepest condolences to the Wodrich Family. Anne was one of the most sweetest, kindest, fun spirited women I have ever known! She was truly one of a kind and had the Best Smile one could ever have. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Sending lots of Prayers, Love, and HUGS!
Rachel Testa (Zembo)
Friend
July 8, 2021
Bill and family: Anne and I were classmates and floor mates at UD. Her smile and enthusiasm could light up a room. When we saw each other long after graduation, it was like no time at all had elapsed. She delighted in telling me about Montana. May your memories ease the grief you are all feeling.
Maureen McDougal Willits
July 5, 2021
One very special friend with that very special and beautiful smile. Anne will be greatly missed by everyone who had the opportunity to know her. Our prayers are with Bill and the rest of the WodrichFamily. A Big Special Hug...
Bill & Donna Meyer
July 5, 2021
Volunteered at Beavercreek PTO with Anne. My son, Matt was in Tom's class. So sorry to hear of her passing.
Marian Grider
July 4, 2021
Anne was such a special person. She loved deeply and was so loved in return. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and no one was ever a stranger. She was a strong woman of faith in God and she inspired many to value the lives we live. She frequently quoted "every day is a gift" and how to appreciate every moment we live. She always put others first and leaves a legacy of kindness, peace, and love. She is remembered by many who have seen that beautiful smile, that infectious laughter, and the constant way she endeavored to keep children reading and learning. There will never be another person like her. She will be dearly missed.
Bill Wodrich
Family
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results