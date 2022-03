Archie L. Fisher

Missoula – Archie L. Fisher, 68, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with viewing at 10:00am followed by a service at 11:00 am. A reception and interment will follow the service. A livestream of the service will be available at https:/www.sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.comemorials/archie-fisher881479ndex.php.