B. Luanna Ball

B. Luanna McBride Ball, age 88, died peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Ivy Nursing Home in Great Falls, following a long battle with dementia.

Luanna was born on Oct. 14, 1933, in Roundup, the daughter of Clifford and Melva McBride. She was raised in the small Montana town of Lavina, where she enjoyed attending school and eventually graduated from Lavina High in 1951.

While still in high school, Luanna met a young man named Bill Ball, who courted her for several months prior to their marriage on Aug. 30, 1950, just before entering her senior year of school. At that time she was 16, approaching 17 years old. If anyone thought this young love couldn't last, they didn't know Luanna and Bill. During her senior year, Luanna was voted prom queen and honored as class valedictorian.

Luanna was brought up and raised in the Community of Christ Church. Her strong belief in Christ soon converted her husband Bill. From that point forward, both dedicated most of the remaining years of their life in service to the church, Luanna as a pianist and later a minister, and Bill as a minister and later under appointment as a regional administrator.

Throughout the nearly 70 years of married life, Luanna had a more than full time job as a stay-at-home mom, raising and unconditionally loving five children, while eventually caring for and loving seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Luanna's love and passion for music was immense, and her piano playing and singing was immaculate. Her beloved husband often hovered over her while she played, whistling along with the tune. She easily made friends, establishing great ties with loved ones in the communities of Lavina, Billings, Whitehall, Helena; Independence, Missouri; Greenville, South Carolina; St. Louis, Missouri; and Missoula.

Luanna is survived by her five children, Bonnie Hanna (Liberty Lake, Washington), Terry Ball (Billings), Jerry (Deborah) Ball (Fond du Lac, Wisconsin), Lou Anne (Rick) Christopher (Missoula), and Laurie Ball (Bill Graham) (Lake Saint Louis, Missouri); brother Raymond McBride (Billings); in-laws Nellie Ball (Billings), John Hentz (Billings); grandchildren Lenny (Shelly) Hahn, Jennifer (Greg) Butler, Christopher (Bri) O'Leary, Ryan (Stephanie) O'Leary, Whitney Ball, Caitlin Ball, Natalie Ball; and seven great-grandchildren.

Luanna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Ball; parents Clifford and Melva McBride; sister Veda McBride Hentz; in-laws Dell and Luella Ball, Jack and Nora Ball, and Don Ball.

A joint celebration of life service will be held for Luanna and Bill at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Community of Christ Church 332 Griffing Drive, Billings.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of William & Luanna Ball to any of the following organizations: Community of Christ International Headquarters, 1001.W. Walnut, Independence, MO 64050; Dementia Society of America- PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the many friends and loved ones who provided love, prayers and support to Luanna, shared over these past days, months and years. We also want to thank the caring staffs and caregivers at the following institutions and organizations: Grizzly Peaks- Missoula; Auberge Assisted Living- Missoula; Laurel Health/Rehab Center- Laurel; The Ivy at Great Falls, LLC.- Great Falls; Benefis- Peace Hospice of Montana - Great Falls; Community of Christ - Members and World Church.