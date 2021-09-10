Menu
Barbara Hipp Fiore
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Barbara Hipp Fiore

Barbara Hipp Fiore, 81, died peacefully at home in Missoula Montana on August 30, 2021. Barb was born in Aurora Illinois on August 19, 1940. She attended West Aurora High School and graduated in 1958. She received her B.A. in Fine Arts from St. Mary's of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana in 1962.

Barb was predeceased by her parents, Urban and Margaret Barber Hipp. Barb is survived by her daughter Karen (Richard) Olson of Austin Texas and her grandchildren Annika and Erik. She is also survived by her son Michael Fiore of Reno, Nevada and grandchildren Bodie, Coplan and Kayla. She leaves her brother David (Sandy) Hipp of Aurora Illinois, her sister Nancy Brown of Missoula Montana, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Barbara was a gifted artist and craftswoman and had a long career in that field. She ran her own business, Silk Screen Creations in Edgerton, Wisconsin and continued work in the art field for 40 years. She worked for the Edgerton Reporter Newspaper until the day she died.

Memorial arrangements will be private. Contributions in her memory can be made to your favorite charity or to the Urban and Margaret Hipp Scholarship fund at the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, PO Box 4786, Aurora IL 60507.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ann Oberg & Ginny Therriault
September 24, 2021
Barb was truly a kind and gentle spirit. We made lots of music together and always had more fun than we should have... She will be missed but not forgotten.
S Elaine Perez
Friend
September 13, 2021
I have such fond and wonderful memories of Barb. She was, indeed, a talented artist and even though she was a reluctant bridge player, we shared many laughs over the game. She was a reluctant gourmet group member as well,....but I must say, she always came up with the best recipes! She was a loyal friend and will always be missed.
Linda Cote Anderson Bourguignon
September 12, 2021
Barb was one of my favorite knitters!...always with a smile on her face!
Suzy Hampton
September 8, 2021
Sarah
Family
September 4, 2021
Sarah
Family
September 4, 2021
She was a wonderful person and a special aunt. She is missed.
Sarah
Family
September 4, 2021
