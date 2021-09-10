Barbara Hipp Fiore

Barbara Hipp Fiore, 81, died peacefully at home in Missoula Montana on August 30, 2021. Barb was born in Aurora Illinois on August 19, 1940. She attended West Aurora High School and graduated in 1958. She received her B.A. in Fine Arts from St. Mary's of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana in 1962.

Barb was predeceased by her parents, Urban and Margaret Barber Hipp. Barb is survived by her daughter Karen (Richard) Olson of Austin Texas and her grandchildren Annika and Erik. She is also survived by her son Michael Fiore of Reno, Nevada and grandchildren Bodie, Coplan and Kayla. She leaves her brother David (Sandy) Hipp of Aurora Illinois, her sister Nancy Brown of Missoula Montana, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Barbara was a gifted artist and craftswoman and had a long career in that field. She ran her own business, Silk Screen Creations in Edgerton, Wisconsin and continued work in the art field for 40 years. She worked for the Edgerton Reporter Newspaper until the day she died.

Memorial arrangements will be private. Contributions in her memory can be made to your favorite charity or to the Urban and Margaret Hipp Scholarship fund at the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, PO Box 4786, Aurora IL 60507.