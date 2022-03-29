Barbara Eloise Harrison

CORVALLIS – Barbara Eloise Harrison, age 82 of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the comforts of her own home and loving family by her side.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde Harrison; her brothers, Jim and Bob Chamberlain; and sister, Nancy Puryear.

She is survived by her sons, Don (Kathryn) of Corvallis, Jeff of Corvallis, and John (Donna) of Lolo; sister Marjorie Schimmel; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A funeral will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Daly-Leach Chapel. A Graveside Service will be at the Corvallis Cemetery. There will also be a Celebration of Her Life following the interment at the Corvalis United Methodist Church, 352 Corvallis Cemetery Rd, Corvallis, MT. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com