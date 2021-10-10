Barbara Elaine Jenkins Kline

HAMILTON – Barbara Elaine Jenkins Kline, 84, of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. She was born March 26, 1937 in Hamilton, MT the daughter of Clayton B. and Helen Mable Jenkins.

Barbara was raised and educated in the Bitterroot Valley, attending grade school in Corvallis through the 4th grade and graduating from Darby High School. She was the Director for the Ravalli County Council on Aging for 12 ½ years. Barbara was also a personal care attendant for 22 years.

She was a member of the Democratic Women's Club, a den mother for Boy Scouts, a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and the Darby and Sula Garden Club. Barbara enjoyed ceramics, horseback riding, camping, music, flowers and the great outdoors. She loved to socialize with friends and family, and especially going to church. Barbara also loved to help people, which she had a great gift for.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Clayton Boone Jenkins; her mother, Helen Mabel Haley Jenkins; brother, Jim Jenkins; sister, Marlene Johnson; son, Robert Lindquist and daughter, Sharon Weidow.

She is survived by her brother, Don and Bonnie Jenkins of Arizona; sister-in-law, Louise Jenkins of Darby; son, Wayne Lindquist and his children, Jason and Kelli (kids, Trey and Vanessa), Josh and Michelle ( kids, Peyton, Katelyn, Joslyn); son, Doug Lindquist and his children, Dane and Beth ( kids, Macee, Robert, Brianna, Dawson), Devon and Bob Bissett (kids, Boone, Briggs and Bria Dugan), Afton and Brandon Clack (kids, Brayce, Haygen, Carsyn), Natasha and Jessie, Desirae; her daughter's children, Dusty and Amanda Weidow (kids Triston and Mikayla) and Valisha and Mike Needles (kids Madilyn and Dayson).

Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Hamilton Seventh Day Adventist Church with burial to follow at the Corvallis Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.