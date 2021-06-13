Barbara Vaughan

Barbara Vaughan, 88, of Clinton passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Garden City Funeral Home with a dessert reception to follow. A private family burial will be held in the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.

Barbara Vaughan, daughter of Kenneth and Beulah (Ayer) Barrett, was born May 26, 1933, in Rutland, Vermont. She graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1951. Barb was united in marriage with Francis Anthony Vaughan on November 15, 1953, in Amenia, New York; two children were born to this union.

Barb was a passionate and caring professional throughout her career as an aide and then supervisor for a State care facility. Francis and Barb traveled the world together and loved sharing their adventures. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting in her free time. Barb was the grandma who was known for always having cookies baked for her family and guests. She canned a lot of produce but focused on her flower gardens later in life. She always listened to country music, especially Danny O'Donnell. Barb cherished the time she spent with her family and the friends she loved. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Barb is survived by her daughter, Patricia Andrews; son, William Vaughan and significant other, Kelly; grandsons, Cole (Amanda L.) Andrews; Aubrey Vaughan, Jonah (Shannon) Vaughan, Micah (Yassine) Moussbir; granddaughter, Amanda M. Andrews; six great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Beulah Barrett; husband, Francis Vaughan; son-in-law, Larry Andrews, Sr.; two brothers, Adrian and Lloyd Barrett; sister, Jean Honour.