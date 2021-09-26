Benjamin (Ben) F. Lawrence

Benjamin (Ben) F. Lawrence, 85, of Lolo MT, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Community Medical Center. Ben was born on February 19, 1936, on the family homestead near Spooner, Wisconsin to Benjamin F. and Zanetta (Poquette) Lawrence. He retired from Community Medical Center as a Maintenance Engineer in 1999. He was a member of Missoula Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Betty, Arlene, Carol, brother Darryl and son-in-law Doug Medlar.

He is survived by his wife Judy, children; Shawnna Medlar, Teresa (Mark) Friden, Julie (Jason) Heald, John (Dorothy) Cantrell, 6 grandchildren Alec, Austin, Jacque, Michael, Sarah, Wyatt and 4 great-grandchildren.

Services are on Wednesday, Sept 29th at 12:00 pm at Florence-Carlton Church (in the little white church) with graveside service and reception to follow. Service will be officiated by Pastor Mike Maney.

For more information or where to send flowers see Garden City Funeral Home website, www.GardenCityFH.com