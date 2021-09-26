Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Benjamin F. Lawrence
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Benjamin (Ben) F. Lawrence

Benjamin (Ben) F. Lawrence, 85, of Lolo MT, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Community Medical Center. Ben was born on February 19, 1936, on the family homestead near Spooner, Wisconsin to Benjamin F. and Zanetta (Poquette) Lawrence. He retired from Community Medical Center as a Maintenance Engineer in 1999. He was a member of Missoula Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Betty, Arlene, Carol, brother Darryl and son-in-law Doug Medlar.

He is survived by his wife Judy, children; Shawnna Medlar, Teresa (Mark) Friden, Julie (Jason) Heald, John (Dorothy) Cantrell, 6 grandchildren Alec, Austin, Jacque, Michael, Sarah, Wyatt and 4 great-grandchildren.

Services are on Wednesday, Sept 29th at 12:00 pm at Florence-Carlton Church (in the little white church) with graveside service and reception to follow. Service will be officiated by Pastor Mike Maney.

For more information or where to send flowers see Garden City Funeral Home website, www.GardenCityFH.com


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Service
12:00p.m.
Florence-Carlton Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Garden City Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Many memories of Uncle Benny! Unfortunately we can´t come say goodbye to him in person. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He is busy catching up on things with his loved ones in heaven. Love you.
Don and RaeNell Parker
Family
September 28, 2021
Jeff and Susan Taylor
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results