Bernadette M. Terry

Bernadette M. Terry, 98, passed away on Sunday, June 13th, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, services are planned for Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at 10:00 am at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. A full obituary can be found at sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.