Betsy (Sarah) Needles

Betsy Needles passed away on April 3rd, peaceful. She suffered from a brain disease related to long-term treatment for multiple sclerosis, and only symptomatic since December of last year. It was a very fast transition and will take some time for us all to process. Born Sarah Elizabeth Phillips in Kirkwood, Missouri on June 8, 1967, "Betsy" is the third of three children to Carlos Jr. and Sally Phillips. Oldest is Kate Davis of Florence, and Jonathan Phillips living in New Jersey. The Phillips family moved every few years and Bets lived in Connecticut then school days in Cincinnati. After Carlos developed early onset Alzheimer's she and parents moved to Carmel, California. Kate had been in Missoula since 1978, with Sally joining her in 1990, then Betsy followed in 1992, settling in Turah, then the Rattlesnake of Missoula.

Betsy is survived by two children, Frankie and Brady Needles and she was very involved in the Bonner PTA and various sporting teams when they were in school. Frankie is a U of M graduate and currently in law school in New York City, and Brady is in the construction business here locally, both great sources of pride for Bets. No one will ever forget her zest, expertise and energy for sports, football a favorite and big Griz fan. She was also an avid reader, hundreds of books on all topics and took much pride in her yard and greenery, always the best. She has been running Heartland Estate Staffing since 2010, placing great folks in wonderful homes. Everyone that has ever met Betsy agrees – a powerhouse and delight and very much missed, taken away too soon and loved by all.

Just Cremation is handling the arrangements.