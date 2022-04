Betty Lambert Shorten

Stevensville - Our beloved mother Betty Lambert Shorten, 92, went peacefully to the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, October 7, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 at Whitesitt Funeral Home at 11:30 A.M. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family, along with a full obituary, at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.