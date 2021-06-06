Betty Jane Hagen Steindorf

Charlo - Betty Jane Hagen Steindorf was born November 30, 1935 and passed away peacefully in her sleep and went home to Jesus on May 31, 2021.

Betty was the oldest daughter of two born to Lila and John Hagen in Glenwood, MN. She earned her medical assistant's degree in Minneapolis, MN, first working in Twin Falls, ID, next moving to Denver where she met the love of her life, Jim, and married in 1959.

Betty and Jim built a life together in the San Francisco Bay Area, where they raised their six children. Betty worked as a medical assistant at Kaiser for many years. When Betty and Jim retired, they became snowbirds and spent their winters traveling and their summers at the Steindorf Homestead in Montana.

Betty had many talents including master horticulturist raising beautiful flowers and vegetable gardens. Music was always a big part of her life, singing in church choirs and also weddings and funerals. Her strong faith in God and her church were very important to her. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran church.

Betty is survived by her husband Jim, their children Sandy Ostrander of Charlo, MT, Karla Harwood of Alta, CA, Todd Steindorf of Concord, CA, Terese Steindorf of Auburn, CA, Eric (Judi) Steindorf of Concord, CA, and sister Elaine (Gary) Anderson of Nelsonville, WI., nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, special people including Ron Jacobs, Steve Chizek, and Tommy Ostrander.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents and son Mark.

A Celebration of Life will be held at on June 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church, 406 5th Ave, Ronan, MT. Reception to follow.

