Betty Lou Thompson

Betty Lou Thompson passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Deer Lodge, Montana. Cremation has taken place. Betty Lou Glassey was born in Darby, Montana, on October 26, 1928, to Edward and Phyllis (Powe) Glassey. Her sister Wanda was born the next October.

The family moved to Wisdom, MT where Betty Lou attended grade school for 7 years. She graduated from Beaverhead County High School in 1946. She met Oliver (Smokey) Thompson in high school in 1945 at a roller skating rink in Dillon and they were married on May 8, 1948 in Wisdom. Two daughters, Diane Kay and Linda Lee, were born in Dillon.

Betty Lou worked at the Dillon Tribune newspaper and for 2 years in the Clerk and Recorder's Office at the Beaverhead County Courthouse during their early years in Dillon. When Smokey was hired by the Montana Power Company, the family transferred to Butte in 1953, and moved to Deer Lodge in October, 1959; Betty Lou has resided there since.

In Deer Lodge, Betty Lou worked as Deputy County Assessor in the Assessor's Office at the Powell County Courthouse and retired on January 1, 1988. She bowled on the Ken-Mar Lanes team for many years with wonderful friends. Betty Lou was active in the First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge and pinochle. She and Smokey took several tours around the United States, one trip to Ireland, plus several cruises.

Betty Lou was a dedicated wife - taking care of Smokey for at least 11 years after he was diagnosed with Alzheimers – as well as mother, grandmother, and friend. She would take Thanksgiving dinner to several friends and when asked why, she said she hoped someone would help her when she needed it. Her sense of humor was infectious and her laugh was so joyful. Her legion of friends was a testament to how well she was liked and loved.

She was preceeded in death by her husband, Smokey; her mother and father; her sister; mother- and father-in-laws Alma and Edmund Thompson; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Survivors include daughters Diane of Missoula, and Linda Lee (George) Hucke of Fallon, NV; grandson Wade (Cathy) Hucke of Dillon; granddaughter Wende Hook (Ozzie Henke) of Fallon, NV; great-grandsons Derrick Hucke of Havre and Donovan Hucke of Miles City; great-granddaughters Ali Pokrandt of Alabama, and Camryn Hook of Fallon, NV, and brother in-law Bill Brown of Hamilton.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Deer Lodge on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Betty Lou's name to the First Presbyterian Church, 500 Milwaukee Avenue, Deer Lodge, MT 59722, the Deer Lodge Elks Club, PO Box 777, Deer Lodge, MT 59722, or Friends of Hospice, 1940 Dewey Blvd., Butte, MT 59701.

The family gives a very special thank you for the love, care, and excellent help that was given by the staff of the Renaissance Senior Care. The Renaissance was her home where she thrived these last four years. Thanks also goes to the Deer Lodge Medical Center Hospital for the health care and kindness she was given during her two-month COVID-19 recovery.