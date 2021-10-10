Betty (Tolman) Touchette

Our father used to say "There never was a bad kid Born" and "All a kid needs is a chance." Simple ethics he lived by and passed on to us. "A pat on the back goes a long way" he would say, and led us to believe no matter the hand you were dealt nor the tragedies you faced, helping and being there for others especially a child, was time well spent. Our sister Betty's life followed Dad's philosophy.

Born in Missoula on January 31, 1946, Betty Lou (Tolman) Touchette left this life on September 22nd. The second child of Bob and Marge Tolman, she grew up attending schools around Montana following the jobs Dad's road construction took us, but also spent time with mom in Idaho and Washington. In 1964 while boarding out, she graduated from Superior High School.

In 1968 Betty, with her son Robert,moved to Frenchtown where she would live the rest of her life. It was here where she would meet and marry David Touchette. Their son Scott was born in 1973. ALthough they later separated Betty and David remained life-long friends.

Robert died in a car accident on Thanksgiving 1989 leading Betty to a new life of foster care. Following Dads example, over twenty plus years she gave a home and her love to half a dozen kids. While not all remained for long periods of time, three if them lived with her and Scott for several years. Robert Ashwood, Peter Cornelius, And

Samantha (Dziatkiewicz) Rice all became part of the family. After raising boys, Sam, became the daughter Betty never had and the last person to whom Betty spoke.

As children, going for a drive and singing songs was standard family entertainment, and although she couldn't carry a tune, Betty loved to sing. She also enjoyed toast and tea in the evening, solo trips down the Oregon Coast, and after overcoming her childhood fear of large dogs, doted on her Doberman's and Great Dane.

While she gave much of her time to Scott and foster kids, she also worked twenty-seven years for Sammons Trucking. She enjoyed her job and those with whom she worked and could provide all possible routes to any destination in the country. Soon after her retirement, Betty was beset with many health challenges. She underwent physical and occupational therapy after incurring Gullain-Barre Syndrome in 2010 relearning how to walk and even use utensils. She was battling Parkinson's and Breast Cancer at the time of her passing.

Betty did not want a service, After all, her service to others spoke louder than any words. While she has joined Mom and Dad and Robert, she remains in the hearts of David (Walt) and Scott (Laurie) Touchette, Siblings Barbara (Gordon) Kroenke and Jim (Susan) and Tim (Susan) Tolman, her foster kids and all our extended families as well as her good friend, Connie Gerke.

We wish to extend our appreciation to the nurses and physicians of St. Patricks Hospital, and with Betty in mind perhaps you might reach out to someone you love, cheer on some kids, or pat your dog on the head. She would have liked that.

As our parents would want for all of us, Betty's life remains a testament to the power of love, of chances given, and life well spent. Finding it difficult to speak, her last words appropriately to Sam were, simply, "I love you."

Thank you, Sis, for staying true to your heart, for standing strong against adversity, and for always being there. Rest now, dear Betty, and know, We love you too.