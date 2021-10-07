Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beverly Ann Bak
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Beverly Ann (Stentz) Bak

Beverly Ann (Stentz) Bak, 85, of St. Regis, MT passed away Friday Oct. 1st, 2021.

She was born Feb. 25th, 1936 in Canova, SD to Lloyd & Frances Lucile (Gassman) Stentz.

Beverly received an art and teaching degree from Dakota Wesleyan University.

Beverly married the love of her life Roger Bak Aug. 10th, 1961. During their 60 years of marriage they spent 40 years living in St. Regis where they were the happiest among friends of the community.

Beverly pursued a long career in education teaching in many locations throughout Montana and Alaska.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Connie Savage and her husband Roger.

She is survived by her son Shane & his wife Paula Bak and grandchildren Cassandra & Justin.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with time & place to be determined.


Published by Missoulian on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Annie
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results