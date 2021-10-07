Beverly Ann (Stentz) Bak

Beverly Ann (Stentz) Bak, 85, of St. Regis, MT passed away Friday Oct. 1st, 2021.

She was born Feb. 25th, 1936 in Canova, SD to Lloyd & Frances Lucile (Gassman) Stentz.

Beverly received an art and teaching degree from Dakota Wesleyan University.

Beverly married the love of her life Roger Bak Aug. 10th, 1961. During their 60 years of marriage they spent 40 years living in St. Regis where they were the happiest among friends of the community.

Beverly pursued a long career in education teaching in many locations throughout Montana and Alaska.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Connie Savage and her husband Roger.

She is survived by her son Shane & his wife Paula Bak and grandchildren Cassandra & Justin.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with time & place to be determined.