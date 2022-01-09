Menu
Beverly Loomis
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022

Beverly Loomis

Beverly Loomis, 74, of Missoula, quietly passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at home, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Beverly Joyce Blake was born on March 2, 1947, to Julius and Harriet (Snider) Blake, in Newark, New Jersey. As a teenager they moved to Southern California, where she met David Loomis. The two married on July 2, 1966. Bev managed the house, the family of five children and their many activities, and just about everything else. She worked for many years while juggling everything at home, mostly in customer service and medical offices.

In 1996 the family moved to Missoula, Montana, and Bev fell in love with the area. She absolutely loved snow, and to watch the fluffy stuff. In Missoula, she helped design the house of her dreams, and continued raising her children and granddaughter. In 2001, Bev went into business with her son and husband and purchased a Baskin-Robbins in Missoula. Bev enjoyed working the counter decorating cakes and interacting with thousands of people until she retired in 2018. Through all the hard work, she truly enjoyed helping and shaping the lives of so many.

With all her children grown, Bev welcomed their second grandchild in 2004. 35 years after having her first baby, Bev again found herself raising a child. Parenting was something that Bev excelled at more than anything, and she and David took on this role without hesitation. She was proud of her heritage, her family, and her children's and grandchildren's accomplishments.

Bev had many hobbies and talents over the years, like cooking, baking, sewing, crafting, Bunco, reading (especially murder mysteries!), eating chocolate, rescuing animals, and discussing food! Although Bev was raised Jewish and loved her religion and traditions, her favorite holiday was absolutely Christmas. She spent her last weeks surrounded by Christmas decorations, ornaments, lights, music.

Bev was preceded in death by her father, Julius, and mother, Harriet.

She is survived by her husband and favorite person David, of Missoula, their five children: Jennifer (Will), Jessica (Paul), Sarah, Matthew, and Elizabeth (Bruce); three grandchildren: Savannah, Ella, and Dominic; and her brother Michael (Cindy).

If you are so moved, consider honoring Beverly with a contribution to her favorite causes, Missoula Food Bank or Missoula YWCA.


Published by Missoulian on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bev was such a sweet and loving person, and all my memories of her are happy ones. Sending much love, and prayers for peace and comfort for the whole family. May all your warm and loving memories, and God's tender love and care for you all, help you through this time.
Kim Murray
January 9, 2022
Dave, our kind sympathy to you all, how sad. Nick and Sara (Gib's nephew).
nicholas wecker
January 9, 2022
