Bonnie Marilyn "Lynn" Wemple Hash

Bonnie Marilyn "Lynn" Wemple Hash of Bozeman passed away December 29, 2021. Bonnie was born in Missoula, Montana to John Francis "JF" Wemple & Johnnie Violet (Higgins) Wemple April 21, 1937. Bonnie was the eldest of three children.

After graduation from Missoula High School in 1955, Bonnie attended Montana State College. There she met her soulmate, Charlie Hash, while they were in a theater group on campus during first quarter. They married a year later on December 27, 1956, in Stevensville, MT. Bonnie's college experience was interrupted by raising their family, but she was able to return to classes in 1970 and ultimately graduated with a bachelor's degree in nursing in 1972. She was a Registered Nurse.

Bonnie was employed at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital on various floors and the ER as well as in offices at Medical Associates in town. Early on she volunteered at the Help Center in Bozeman. In 1974 when the family began their overseas sojourn, Bonnie worked for the American Community School (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia) as School Nurse. She was the first school nurse at ACS establishing health policies and education. In Nairobi, she was employed at the International School of Kenya as school nurse. During later years of their life overseas, Bonnie worked for the Peace Corps in Kathmandu, Nepal (as well as volunteered at other posts) and the American Embassies in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dhaka, Bangladesh and La Paz, Bolivia. Upon their return to Bozeman, she continued to work with the American Red Cross Blood Drives, CPR & 1st Aid Training and Disaster Action Team. Bonnie also volunteered at the Bozeman Senior Center foot clinic, the BUMC Faith Health Ministry and summer Bible School as well as numerous other organizations.

Bonnie's interests included family (everyone's!), sewing, needlepoint, theater (both as participant and audience), cooking, canning, gardening, fishing, camping, hunting, sausage, wine and cordial making. She also enjoyed mentoring children at BUMC and was a member of the Gallatin Gardeners Club.

Over the course of Bonnie's time on earth, her passion to serve God, her family, her community and people in need led her to a rich and impactful life. She was warm and welcoming to friends & strangers alike and well received in turn. She was appreciated for her generosity and caregiving abilities. From washing stranger's feet to counseling people in crisis, looking after the welfare of school kids and Peace Corps volunteers, keeping diplomats healthy and taking care of Charlie, Bonnie touched innumerable lives and left this world a better place.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Jack Wemple, Duard Wemple and daughter Eloise Marie Hash. She is survived by son Tom (Deanna) Hash, daughters Gail (Jim) Hash and Patty (Keith) Erickson as well as her grandchildren Sarah Caitlin, Nathan Otis, Lindsey Rose and Charles Frederick. Along with raising her own children, Bonnie & Charlie formally fostered four teenagers: Mary Anne, Tammy, Neil and Diane. The number and names of 'informal' fosters are too many to count. They both had a seemingly infinite capacity to nurture and love.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30PM on Sunday, January 9th, at the Union Methodist Church.

Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.