Bonnie Jean Henri

Bonnie Jean Henri, age 91, passed away at home on December 22, 2021. Bonnie was born August 20, 1930, in Missoula to Herman and Blanche Matteucci.

Following her graduation from Missoula County High School in 1948, she began working at the courthouse in the Clerk and Recorder's office. On August 5, 1950, she married George A. Henri at St. Francis Xavier Church in Missoula. Shortly after their marriage, George was called back into the service during the Korean War and reported to Fort Ord, California. Later that year Bonnie joined him. Their son Mike was born during their stay in California.

Upon her return to Missoula, Bonnie continued to work at the courthouse on a part time basis in the Clerk and Recorder's office. She later transferred to the Clerk of the Court's office and continued there on a part-time and full-time basis. In 1956 she went to work for Milo Janicek at the Title Guaranty Company and worked there until 1965. At that time, she returned to the Clerk of the Court's office where she remained until her retirement in 1988. Following her retirement, she worked part-time in the election office until 2000.

Bonnie, George and their children spent many years visiting the Oregon Coast and after retirement winters traveling to the Southwest and living in Lake Havasu City, AZ some of the time. In later years, Bonnie began joining George at his Army reunions and enjoyed seeing the Atlantic Ocean for the fist time when they went to Savannah, Georgia in 1999.

George and Bonnie had three children, Mike, Kathy and Vicki, they also raised their grandson Rob Fleming. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, her daughter Kathy and her sister Angie.

She is survived by her son Mike (Yvonne), daughter Vicki (Doug); grandchildren: Rob, Mike, Scott, Amy and Brandi; great-grandchildren Avery, Addie, Alex, Tom and Marley; and a special friend Cecil Hiatt.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to hospice for all their care and most especially her nurse Kimberly.

Per Bonnie's wishes cremation rites will be accorded and a graveside service will take place in the spring of 2022.