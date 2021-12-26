Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonnie Jean Henri
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021

Bonnie Jean Henri

Bonnie Jean Henri, age 91, passed away at home on December 22, 2021. Bonnie was born August 20, 1930, in Missoula to Herman and Blanche Matteucci.

Following her graduation from Missoula County High School in 1948, she began working at the courthouse in the Clerk and Recorder's office. On August 5, 1950, she married George A. Henri at St. Francis Xavier Church in Missoula. Shortly after their marriage, George was called back into the service during the Korean War and reported to Fort Ord, California. Later that year Bonnie joined him. Their son Mike was born during their stay in California.

Upon her return to Missoula, Bonnie continued to work at the courthouse on a part time basis in the Clerk and Recorder's office. She later transferred to the Clerk of the Court's office and continued there on a part-time and full-time basis. In 1956 she went to work for Milo Janicek at the Title Guaranty Company and worked there until 1965. At that time, she returned to the Clerk of the Court's office where she remained until her retirement in 1988. Following her retirement, she worked part-time in the election office until 2000.

Bonnie, George and their children spent many years visiting the Oregon Coast and after retirement winters traveling to the Southwest and living in Lake Havasu City, AZ some of the time. In later years, Bonnie began joining George at his Army reunions and enjoyed seeing the Atlantic Ocean for the fist time when they went to Savannah, Georgia in 1999.

George and Bonnie had three children, Mike, Kathy and Vicki, they also raised their grandson Rob Fleming. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, her daughter Kathy and her sister Angie.

She is survived by her son Mike (Yvonne), daughter Vicki (Doug); grandchildren: Rob, Mike, Scott, Amy and Brandi; great-grandchildren Avery, Addie, Alex, Tom and Marley; and a special friend Cecil Hiatt.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to hospice for all their care and most especially her nurse Kimberly.

Per Bonnie's wishes cremation rites will be accorded and a graveside service will take place in the spring of 2022.


Published by Missoulian on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Sad to see that my grandmother passed away. Rest in Peace. Sad to see that I was forgotten along with her other great grandchildren
Matthew aaron Cox
Family
January 27, 2022
Mrs. Bonnie Henri was a beautiful soul. She will be greatly missed and I send my heartfelt condolences to Vicky and Mike. I have many happy memories of Bonnie and George Henri. They both have earned their wings to fly in heaven. Bless them Both!
Karen Lehman Hunt
Friend
January 4, 2022
Rest In Peace Aunt Bonnie.
Eric Stang
Family
December 28, 2021
Rest In Peace Aunt Bonnie.
Eric Stang
Family
December 28, 2021
Sorry to see that your mom passed. Just remmber the good times. Will pray for everyone.
Rose (wicke) Mcdonald
December 28, 2021
Our condolences to your family Mike
Rob Jasperson
December 27, 2021
Sorry to hear of your Moms passing, our thoughts and prayers are with You and your family
Jerry and Paula Peterson
Other
December 26, 2021
Bonnie was the best friend and neighbor ever. Thank you, Vicki, Doug, Mike and Yvonne, for sharing her with me. May your loving memories of her carry you through this difficult time. I am thinking of you and the rest of her family whom she spoke of all the time.
Lorraine Rowe-Conlan
Friend
December 25, 2021
Vicki, Doug & Alex, Our hearts go out to you in the loss of your Mom/Grandma. You are all 8n our thoughts and prayers. We love you!
Brett & AnnMarie Chapman
December 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results