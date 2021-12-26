Menu
Brandon Edward Knudson
ABOUT
Big Sky High School

Brandon Edward Knudson

Brandon Edward Knudson, 54, of Missoula passed away unexpectedly Monday December 20, 2021.

Brandon was born on June 6th, 1967 in Missoula MT to Carol and Edward Knudson. He attended Big Sky High School, where he went on to become the 1983 Class AA State Wrestling Champ at 98 lbs. Brandon loved the Missoula community; an avid Big Sky Kartway member, volunteer, and fan of his own and all racers. Also, a dedicated Kiwanis Club member for 10 years.

Brandon joined the family business, Ironwood Manufacturing, in 1986 when he was 18 before eventually becoming the Owner and President in 2017. A skilled carpenter, their work helped meet the needs of schools throughout the community and country.

Brandon and Tessa were married in 1991 in Missoula. It was here that he built their family home with his wife, Tessa, and raised their two children, Garon and Amanda.

Brandon is known to many as a passionate cook who loved to feed everyone and anyone. Especially during the holidays, when he would make 118 dozen of his chocolate chip cookies for friends and family. Another passion was restoring cars, his favorite being a 1966 Chevelle. In addition, he is known for his competitive nature. A member of the Five Valleys Bowling League for many years, his love of games extended to a variety of card and board games.

Brandon was always seen with his constant companion, Bentley, the family dog of 10 years.

Brandon is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Knudson, and Bentley. He is survived by his wife Tessa and their two children; Garon and Amanda; his father Edward Knudson; his brother Jason and his wife Charmin; nephews Jonathon and Michael, all of Missoula, Montana.

There will be a service at Sunset Memorial on December 30th at 2:30.


Published by Missoulian on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Service
2:30p.m.
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home
7405 Mullan Rd, MISSOULA, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
29 Entries
Pat and I are so very sad to know Brandon passed away. I especially remember when we worked together and would go to lunch, he always wanted to share a dessert with me because I was the only one at the table that didn´t eat dessert. He was my friend and I loved him. To Ed, my friend, you cannot imagine how very sorry I am that you have had to endure the loss of both Carol and Brandon.
Noni
January 25, 2022
All of us at SBI send our heartfelt condolences to all of the Knudson family. Brandon was a wonderfully happy fellow, who will be missed. Raymond Near
RAYMOND NEAR
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Brandon's passing. Your family is in my prayers. Brandon was a one-of-a-kind guy and he will be dearly missed by the entire School Specialty team. Kat
Kat Gannon/ School Specialty-Las Vegas
Work
January 5, 2022
We are so sorry to hear the news. What a huge loss for many communities he was a part of. Brandon helped me and Elijah out so many times at the Kartway; always offered his best advice for racing and how to have fun. His kindness was a big part of the pit family behind the fence. We will never forget all the memories with the K11 team. Rest in peace, Brandon. I trust you're racing Chariots of Fire now.
Pan Smith
January 4, 2022
I'm so so sorry for your loss. May you be comforted by all of your wonderful memories.
Melinda
January 4, 2022
Jay & the Iron Furnace Team
January 3, 2022
Tessa, I am so sorry to hear of Brandon´s passing. My sympathies and prayers to you and your family!
Arlene Berry
January 1, 2022
I' am so sorry to have missed the service, only found out today. The 11 years I worked for Brandon was a great joy and a honor. He was a generous soul and someone you could always learn from. Though his stature was short he was definetly someone to look up to. He certainly will be missed. My sincere condolence and if there is anything I can do don't hesitate. God Bless Sincerely, Mark Manthie
Mark Manthie
Work
December 31, 2021
Tessa and family - I´m so sorry to learn of Brandon´s passing. He was a great man and will be missed. Sending you all my love
Julie Wilhelmi
December 31, 2021
Tessa and family - I want to extend my most sincere sympathy to you all. I got to see your amazing family just about every Friday at MT Pies after your night of bowling -What lasting memories were made! Brandon was a Blessing to all and will surely be missed.
BJ Lange
December 30, 2021
I don´t have words to express my sadness, but feel fortunate to have known Brandon and will miss him. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this sad time.
Steve Smith
Friend
December 30, 2021
Brandon, you are forever in my heart. We shared so many memories through the years, and you always shined just like you are now from the Heavens. Your laughter was contagious and your shenanigans made all of us wish we could be more like you. Nobody can ever even come close to how much you cared for everyone no matter what. I wish I could write something to everyone that loved Brandon that would help with this tragedy and heal broken hearts, but I am at a loss for words. Healing prayers to all of you. God Bless you Brandon. I love you very much.
Jean Erickson
Friend
December 29, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear about Brandon passing! Brandon was such a wonderful man in to many ways to count! My heart goes out to all of Brandon´s family, we will keep you all in our prayers. My God give you peace in knowing you will meet again, Rest In Peace Brandon
Todd & Tracy Pressler
Friend
December 29, 2021
Amanda, I am just learning of your father's recent passing. I am so sorry for your loss, so abruptly like that and especially at Christmas time. Losing a Parent hurts deeply and I have no words to make it better, but know that we will remember you and your family in our thoughts and prayers. Remember the happy times with your dad, and continue to live with joy and happiness as he would have wanted you to. Sincerely, Christine and Darrell Sozio (student -Riley Sozio)
Christine Sozio
Other
December 29, 2021
We are so sorry for your families loss Brandon will be deeply missed
Tony& Janel Reep
Friend
December 29, 2021
To Tessa, Garon and Amanda, and family, we offer our condolences. For many years, we were among the happy recipients of Brandon's Christmas cookies. His kindness was extended to us many times, including an invitation to the Mother's Day Brunch he hosted. We are so sad to hear of the passing of this wonderful man. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ruth and Lance Hinther
December 29, 2021
Brandon was an incredible person, boss and friend. I was lucky to work for him and know him over the last 13 years. We are thinking and praying for your family.
Jake McKay
Friend
December 28, 2021
Bill Latham & Meteor Education
December 28, 2021
CONDOLANCES ON YOUR FAMILIES LOSS.
KEITH J. MONACO
Friend
December 28, 2021
I am so sorry. I send my prayers. I always enjoyed the time we spent talking!
Greg Matteucci
December 27, 2021
Jason, I'm so sorry to hear of your and your family's loss. It's never easy, especially this time of year. Please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers
Perian
December 27, 2021
Dear Tessa, Garon, Amanda and family, We send our sincere condolences love and prayers to all of you. We are so sorry for your loss. Brandon will be so missed. Dave spoke with him recently and Brandon suggested a game to play and Dave received it for Christmas we will think of him each time we play it. We are lucky to have had Brandon as a friend. Love Dave and Jan Cooper
Dave and Jan Cooper
December 27, 2021
Brandon was an incredibly kind hearted and friendly person who will be greatly missed.
Gwen & Kelly Gorham
Friend
December 27, 2021
Pat Petersen
December 27, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss, especially at this time of year. Sending love and prayers to all of you for healing. I work with his brother, Jason, so knew a lot about him and the family through Jason. My heart aches for all of you. Linda Bicknell
Tessa, Garon, Amanda and Ed & Jason
Other
December 27, 2021
Tessa, Garon, Amanda and Ed & Jason - Only word I can use for the loss of Brandon is heartbreaking. He was such a kind, caring and gentle soul. Loved his family, work and numerous pastimes. It flowed from him when we got together. My sincere condolences to all of you and the rest of your family and friends.
Rich Zins
December 27, 2021
Tessa, Garon, Amanda. So sorry for your loss. In the 14 plus years I worked at Ironwood I really appreciated Brandon's friendship both professionally and personally. Brandon will be greatly missed.
Fred Snell
Work
December 26, 2021
Tessa and family, we are so sad to hear of the loss of your dear Brandon. Our deepest sympathy and prayers for all of you in the days ahead.
Judy Berry Staudinger
Friend
December 26, 2021
My heart is hurting. I loved Brandon. Great friend, incredible husband, father, son...I am at a loss. Prayers.
Claudi jo Lund
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 29 of 29 results