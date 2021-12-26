Brandon Edward Knudson

Brandon Edward Knudson, 54, of Missoula passed away unexpectedly Monday December 20, 2021.

Brandon was born on June 6th, 1967 in Missoula MT to Carol and Edward Knudson. He attended Big Sky High School, where he went on to become the 1983 Class AA State Wrestling Champ at 98 lbs. Brandon loved the Missoula community; an avid Big Sky Kartway member, volunteer, and fan of his own and all racers. Also, a dedicated Kiwanis Club member for 10 years.

Brandon joined the family business, Ironwood Manufacturing, in 1986 when he was 18 before eventually becoming the Owner and President in 2017. A skilled carpenter, their work helped meet the needs of schools throughout the community and country.

Brandon and Tessa were married in 1991 in Missoula. It was here that he built their family home with his wife, Tessa, and raised their two children, Garon and Amanda.

Brandon is known to many as a passionate cook who loved to feed everyone and anyone. Especially during the holidays, when he would make 118 dozen of his chocolate chip cookies for friends and family. Another passion was restoring cars, his favorite being a 1966 Chevelle. In addition, he is known for his competitive nature. A member of the Five Valleys Bowling League for many years, his love of games extended to a variety of card and board games.

Brandon was always seen with his constant companion, Bentley, the family dog of 10 years.

Brandon is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Knudson, and Bentley. He is survived by his wife Tessa and their two children; Garon and Amanda; his father Edward Knudson; his brother Jason and his wife Charmin; nephews Jonathon and Michael, all of Missoula, Montana.

There will be a service at Sunset Memorial on December 30th at 2:30.