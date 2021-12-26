Brenda Joan Croucher Moderie

Brenda Joan Croucher Moderie took her trip to be with the Lord in the afternoon of December 18th, 2021. Brenda had courageously fought for each breath of her life over a period of several years due to pulmonary hypertension.

Born June 18th, 1964 in Libby MT to Frank and Joan Croucher along with her twin brother Bret. Brenda's family would move to Troy when the Libby Dam project came under construction in 1968. She would attend Troy schools and graduate in 1982. Later as a single mother she would continue her education and receive her degree in accounting from the University of MT.

Brenda would have two children of her own. Thymer Scott Croucher born in 1988 and Ferdinand Po, born in 1989. Brenda would work at various jobs throughout the nineties and meet an array of interesting people while raising her children. Her experiences throughout these years would shape her character and have a profound effect on the remaining years of her life. Early in the new century Brenda would meet the love of her life Nicholas Moderie. He would be as big as she was small. Together they would share family, grandchildren and beautiful memories.

Brenda was an avid cook and loved preparing food for her family. She also knitted and made gifts for family as well. But it was the big family she came from and the even bigger family she married into that would dominate her life. She loved deeply and from the heart. She loved being with her "Moderies" and it was always evident that she was a cherished member of their enormous family. She and Nick would engage in activities from camping to cruising on ships to unforgettable tailgate parties at the home stadium of her beloved Montana Grizzlies.

Holidays would often be a whirlwind of logistics of getting to family events. Brenda had a consummate love for the game of cribbage and welcomed a game at any moment without prejudice. She was a formidable foe and relished the win! The center of children's attention at so many family gatherings as she listened intently to them and would play any game under the sun with them. She was the quintessential Favorite Auntie.

Brenda would say that she was too small to do big things. But the exact opposite was always the truth. Her sometimes Herculean strength would shine in the form of sincere love, determination, intent and resilience. Brenda was an unending source of unconditional love, understanding, compassion and acceptance for everyone who met her, her amazing spirit and soul touched us all and left all of us better for it. Whether it be in caring for her home and family or her little gardens that raised magical amounts of produce or just sitting with friends in good conversation, or her favorite thing of all, spending time with her grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that each filled a very special place in her heart. It is impossible to understand how we will fill this void.

Brenda was preceded in death by both her parents; Francis Edward Croucher in 2004 and Frances Joan Applegate Croucher in 2006, as well as her brother Steven Roy Croucher in 1992. Brenda is survived by her husband Nicolas Roy Moderie, Missoula MT. Her children, Thymer Scott Croucher and Ferdinand Po. Bonus children, Kimberly Moderie and Derek Moderie. Grandchildren Jayden Mitchell, Patience Mitchell, Lincoln Harris, Quinnton Wilson, Roman Wilson, and Saylor Croucher. Brothers Ed Croucher, Eureka MT, Charlie Croucher, Libby MT, Bob Croucher, Troy MT, Bret Croucher, Libby MT, and sister Lana Managhan, Troy MT. Brothers and sister in-laws Don Moderie, Ken and Marianne Moderie, Ron and Cheryl Moderie, (preceded by Bill and Lorelei Moderie), Betty Jo and Jim Baker, Dan and Mary Moderie, Michael Moderie, Charles Moderie, Joseph Moderie, Marianne McCracken, John Moderie, Bill and Nancy Haniszewski, Marchita and Herschel Mays.

As well as nieces and nephews too numerous to list.

Services will be held at Garden City Mortuary in Missoula Montana on December 29, 2021 with a viewing available from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm and services following at 1:00 pm. Reception following. A graveside service will be held in Libby Montana on December 31, at 1:00 pm at the Libby cemetery with a reception following at a location to be announced later.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Montana Bank to support Brenda's funeral expenses. An account is available under the names of either Kim or Derek Moderie.