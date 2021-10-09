Menu
Brendan Wolfe Dempsey
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Brendan Wolfe Dempsey

Brendan Wolfe Dempsey, 42, passed away on October 5, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Visitation will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3201 Bancroft St, Missoula, MT 59801 on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at https://www.gardencityfh.com/memorials/brendan-dempsey/4747745/obituary.php.


Published by Missoulian on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
1705 West Broadway, Missoula, MT
Oct
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3201 Bancroft St., Missoula, MT
